Afternoon Observer | Fintech company expanding in Charlotte + Chester County suspect denied bail

One year ago, George Floyd was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis. Today, in the city where the tragedy happened and in other cities around the world, people gathered to honor Floyd with a moment of silence. "It's been a troubling year, a long year," his sister, Bridgett Floyd said to the crowd. "But we made it. ... The love is very outpouring today. The love is here. George is here."

Let’s talk about today’s headlines:

Credit Karma is expanding in Charlotte — and it’s spending $13 million and adding 600 jobs in the next five years, local and state officials announced Tuesday. The fintech company opened an East Coast office in Charlotte five years ago, and will receive more than $22 million in incentives from the city and state for the expansion.

This project will lift the NC economy by $2.6 billion a year, Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday during a City of Charlotte Economic Development press conference. “We are here to celebrate another big economic win for the Charlotte area and the entire state of North Carolina,” Cooper said.

The Observer’s Catherine Muccigrosso has more about the expansion and how it affects NC here.

A Chester County man accused of four murders in both South Carolina and Missouri, along with other shootings in both states, will remain in jail after two judges denied him bail Tuesday at the Chester County Courthouse.

Today’s appearance at the courthouse was Tyler Donnet Terry’s first, a day after he was caught by law enforcement officials in Chester County near Interstate 77. The arrest followed a six-day manhunt.

Terry is charged in both South Carolina and Missouri with two counts of murder each. He also is charged in South Carolina with 11 attempted murder charges, as well as other charges.

Learn more here with The Herald’s Andrew Dys.

3. Longtime Charlotte restaurant to close

After 52 years, Oakhurst Grill will close at the end of business on Saturday, May 29. Google Maps

On Monday, John Polonyfis announced via Facebook that after 52 years, Monroe Road’s Oakhurst Grill will close permanently on Saturday, May 29. The restaurant opened in 1968 as Mr. C’s, and is known for serving American classics like fried chicken and hamburger steak, as reported by CharlotteFive’s Melissa Oyler and Jennings Cool.

“We know this will be tough news for many, which is what makes the decision so difficult,” John Polonyfis wrote. “My parents are retiring so that they can spend more time taking care of their parents in their final years.”

Do you have any fond memories from Oakhurst Grill? I’d love to hear it — drop me a line.

Atrium Health on Tuesday introduced a new six-year fundraising campaign called “Giving Hope.” The hospital system called it “the largest, comprehensive philanthropic campaign in the history of Charlotte.”

The details:

Atrium aims to raise at least $500 million to support medical education and research.

The campaign will also address population growth and access to health care.

It will also out with reductions in federal funding and aging infrastructure at the hospital’s central Charlotte campus.

The program will help underserved communities through mobile screenings, local vaccination events and more.

“Great change is upon us,” Atrium CEO Gene Woods said. The campaign has already raised nearly $75 million, as reported by the Observer’s Catherine Muccigrosso.

Charlotte City Council members are still grappling on changes to the 2040 Comprehensive Plan. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

On Monday night, city leaders continued to clash over the 2040 Comprehensive Plan, a document that will influence Charlotte’s growth for the next two decades and one that aims for an equitable future across neighborhoods with affordable housing, transit and more. And as the Observer’s Alison Kuznitz reports, the council is running out of time to build consensus ahead of a June vote.

Here’s what went down:

Mayor Vi Lyles told City Council members that maintaining the status quo is “not acceptable” within the Plan.

The hot topic of allowing duplexes and triplexes in single-family areas came up yet again.

Proponents of that provision say it could bolster the number of affordable housing units in Charlotte, while critics fear it could accelerate gentrification.

Other council members discussed the merits and drawbacks of the policy.

As always, there’s a lot to keep up with when it comes to the 2040 plan. Get caught on what we know with Kuznitz.



