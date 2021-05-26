Afternoon Observer | Rest in peace, David T. Foster III + Rae Carruth’s son set to graduate

Good afternoon, Charlotte. This is Kristen, here with some deeply sad news to share today. David T. Foster III — a loving man and an award-winning Observer photographer and videographer — was found dead in his apartment off Park Road on Monday afternoon. He was 52. Those close to Foster remember him as a teddy bear of a man with a big personality — and die-hard lover of the Tar Heels. We’re holding his family in our hearts during this time of grief. Here, you can remember Foster’s memory with folks who loved him and view some of his work from over the years. Rest in peace, David.

Next, we’ll talk about today’s headlines:

Chancellor Lee Adams will be graduating from Vance High School in 2021. Chancellor Lee is the son of former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Rae Carruth. His mother is Cherica Adams was killed in a murder for hire by Carruth. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Chancellor Lee Adams is a young man about to graduate from a Charlotte high school. He’s 21 years old, and he has permanent brain damage and cerebral palsy. To understand his story, you must first learn about his past — his pregnant mother, Cherica Adams, was shot four times in 1999 by a hitman hired by Rae Carruth, a former Carolina Panther. His mother died that night, but Chancellor Lee survived because of a 12-minute “911” call she made from her car after the shooting. Adams was Carruth’s on-and-off girlfriend, and Chancellor Lee is his son.

In this Observer story by Scott Fowler, we see past the tragedy and learn about Chancellor Lee’s triumph. “He’s really worked hard,” Saundra Adams, Cherica’s mother who has raised Chancellor Lee from birth, said. “He’s been on the A/B honor roll a lot. I’m just so proud, so I may be a little loud.”

Saundra is sure that Cherica Adams knows about his upcoming graduation — and will be watching from heaven. As Saundra says, “I know Cherica is in heaven, smiling ... she’s got all the angels together rooting for him. She’s saying: ‘That’s my boy right there!’”

You can revisit our 2018 podcast series about Carruth and the murder of Adams here.

Adrienne Roshea Simpson, 33, of Myrtle Beach has been charged with murder in connection with the May 2 shooting death of Thomas Hardin, said York Police Chief Andy Robinson.

Simpson was previously accused of roles in what officials describe as crime-spree murders in Chester, S.C. and Missouri alongside Tyler Donnet Terry, 26, of Chester County, who is also charged with the murder of Hardin.

The Rock Hill Herald’s Andrew Dys has all the latest details of the case here.

Nationally acclaimed sculptor Chas Fagan is shown last fall in his home studio in Charlotte. President Joe Biden ordered Fagan and other Trump appointee to resign on Monday, May 24, from the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts based in the nation’s capital, The Washington Post reported. Joshua Komer

Charlotte sculptor Chas Fagan and three other Trump appointees were removed from an arts panel this week by the Biden administration, The Washington Post reported.

The details:

The panel, called the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts, advises the president and Congress on the design of federal buildings, memorials in Washington and the appearance of the coins.

The three members, appointed by Trump on Jan. 12, were told they had to resign by Monday night, a commission spokesperson told The Hill.

On Tuesday, Biden said he would replace them with members of “a diversity of background and experience, as well as a range of aesthetic viewpoints,” the Post reported.

Learn more here with the Observer’s Joe Marusak.

The short answer: the suspect kept his ankle monitor on while participating in illicit activities.

The long answer, with the Observer’s Michael Gordon:

On Feb. 9, Terrence White was 400 feet away from the Dollar General on Frank Vance Road when a man pulled a gun on an employee and got $160 and three packs of cigarettes, an FBI affidavit says.

The next morning, White was near a Jersey Mike’s on Yorkmont Road when a the same robber drew a gun on a worker and stole $150.

Officials used the signal from White’s ankle monitor to connect him with the robbery.

White was arrested, and when police searched his phone, they found a video in which an unknown male asks White: “We getting money or what?”

The video was traced to a number belonging to Travis Chislom of Charlotte. Detectives discovered from the ankle device that White was near Chislom’s home on the days of the robberies.

Chislom, 29, was arrested Feb. 23.

Guess what time it is? That’s right, high school football fans. It’s time for The Charlotte Observer/The News & Observer’s Super Team, the all-state collection of the best players in North Carolina.

Since the ‘80s, The Associated Press has named the official all-state team for North Carolina. This year, they aren’t doing it. So we stepped up.

From players of the year to first and second team offense and defense, meet the high school football Super Team here with the Observer’s Langston Wertz Jr.

---

