Afternoon Observer | NC jailer charged with multiple sex crimes + What is Critical Race Theory?

Mecklenburg County jail file photo John D. Simmons Observer file photo

A Mecklenburg detention officer was arrested Monday and charged with multiple sex crimes after being implicated last month in the alleged sexual assault of a transgender inmate, according to the Observer’s Michael Gordon. Court records show that Kyle Harris, 28, of Charlotte was arrested and later released on $60,000 unsecured bond, jail records indicate.

According to his arrest warrant, Harris is charged with:

Three counts of second degree sexual offense.

of second degree sexual offense. One count of attempted second degree sexual offense.

of attempted second degree sexual offense. Two counts of sexual battery.

of sexual battery. One count of a sexual act by a government employee.

Mecklenburg Sheriff Garry McFadden announced Harris’s firing Monday afternoon.

As the Observer previously reported, the attack allegedly involved a 21-year-old transgender woman. Sources said it occurred May 20 and that Harris was suspended the next day pending an investigation into “criminal misconduct.”

Former President Donald Trump encouraged North Carolina Republicans at this weekend’s GOP state convention in Greenville to stop “toxic Critical Race Theory and illegal discrimination into our schools.”

According to some Republicans, social justice activists use Critical Race Theory to promote an anti-American view in the nation’s history to students. Many schools deny using Critical Race Theory but say they are attempting to make their teaching more relevant to non-white students.

As the News & Observer’s T. Keung Hei reports, Republicans are trying to pass legislation in Congress and state legislatures across the country, including North Carolina, to regulate the use of Critical Race Theory, while others say this will put limits on what teachers can discuss with students.

Hei answers some questions about this, including:

What is Critical Race Theory?

What do NC school districts say about it?

How might NC limit how race is taught?

Days after his graduation ceremony, an Asheboro High School student, Ever López, received his diploma Monday. School officials initially denied giving him a diploma because he wore a Mexican flag over his graduation robe during the commencement.

Advocates and family members called for more racially inclusive rules outside the school on Monday. López’s mother, Margarita López, praised Asheboro Principal Penny Crooks for agreeing to meet with students and their families about the issue and talk about how to move forward.

“I’m grateful I got what I deserved,” said Ever, speaking at a news conference after meeting with Crooks. “It’s not just my diploma. It’s everybody’s — the community that was with me and had my back.”

Learn more with the News & Observer’s Josh Shaffer.

Tonya Pinkins works behind the scenes on “Red Pill,” a Charlotte Black Film Festival selection that centers on a progressive group of friends who travel to rural Virginia to canvas the weekend before the 2020 election and encounter a sinister presence. Greg Nanamura

Calling all film fanatics: The Charlotte Black Film Festival is back for its 11th year, and it’ll be bigger than ever. The festival usually screens about 50 films, as reported by CharlotteFive’s Heidi Finley, but this year there will be 100. The 11-day event will be fully virtual this year.

The festival aims to highlight independent filmmakers of color. It was founded in 2010 by Tommy Nichols, CEO of Glorified Media, which manages the festival along with PowerUp USA, a youth STEAM technology company.

The festival’s theme is “creative awakening,” a welcome message after the stagnancy brought on by COVID-19. “The whole thing is just kind of a charge to media artists to say it’s a creative awakening — it’s time to go, time to create,” Nichols said.

North Carolina police are looking for a man they say broke into several homes in West Asheville after midnight Sunday — while naked. He stole things and assaulted residents at each of the homes, police say.

“Fortunately, no one was seriously injured,” the police department says.

Officers tracked down a man who matched the description of the thief — but he got away on foot, according to police. Police are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating the man.

“If you would like to anonymously share information you can text TIP2APD to 847411, or use the TIP2APD smartphone app,” police say. “You can also share information by calling 828-252-1110.”

