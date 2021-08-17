Fred remnants spawned tornadoes north of Charlotte + Details about upcoming restaurants

Good afternoon, Charlotte. It’s Tuesday, and this is Kristen. In case you missed it yesterday: New mask mandates will soon return to the Charlotte area, with some changes coming as soon as mid-week for the city of Charlotte, as reported by the Observer’s Hannah Smoot and Alison Kuznitz. Mecklenburg County commissioners will vote on making a mask recommendation into a formal “public health rule,” County Manager Dena Diorio said. Here’s what we know now, and we’ll keep you updated tomorrow.

In the meantime, let’s talk about today’s other news:

As Tropical Depression Fred passed by the Charlotte area Tuesday, it spawned at least two tornadoes north of the city, National Weather Service and county emergency management officials confirmed.

Where were the twisters spotted?

At 11:45 a.m. , Alexander County received reports of a tornado in the Hiddenite-Stony Point area. “Numerous trees are down,” county officials said in a news release.

, Alexander County received reports of a tornado in the Hiddenite-Stony Point area. “Numerous trees are down,” county officials said in a news release. At 12:36 p.m., a tornado was confirmed 14 miles north of Statesville near Iredell County’s Harmony, according to the NWS office in Greer, S.C., and it was moving north at 25 mph.

The Observer’s Joe Marusak will keep you updated on any weather changes related to Fred.

White Duck Taco Shop will open its second Charlotte-area location in Matthews. Melissa Oyler CharlotteFive file photo

A popular Asheville-based Tex-Mex restaurant, White Duck Taco Shop, will open its second and largest Charlotte-area location this month, as reported by the Observer’s Catherine Muccigrosso.

The details:

The company plans to open the new location Aug. 29 in downtown Matthews.

in downtown Matthews. Co-owner Jason Haas said that after about a month of delays, the work on the opening is down to final inspections.





Diners can expect menu items like jerk chicken tacos and tomato gazpacho and amenities like a covered front porch.

White Duck Taco opened its first Charlotte location in December 2019 at the Belmont Mills building.

In other opening news: A fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant is opening a new location in Charlotte. Get the details with CharlotteFive’s Heidi Finley.

Kelsey Kirkman, a kindergarten teacher at Greenway Park Elementary School in Charlotte, on Monday, August 9, 2021, readies her classroom for the return of students. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

As COVID cases rise and schools get ready to reopen, parents have the ability to opt for online schooling for their children instead through Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

As of Tuesday, the window for registration into the elementary (grades 3-5), middle or high school virtual schools is open, the CMS communications team told the Observer’s Anna Maria Della Costa. Both the elementary and middle school virtual options are new for the 2021-22 school year. High schoolers could attend virtual school before the pandemic.

”The pandemic has brought attention to virtual learning at a much more rapid pace than might have happened otherwise,” said Kim King, the new principal of Charlotte Mecklenburg Virtual Elementary, “and health concerns are a very real driver for some families to seek virtual learning right now.”

CMS’ first day is Aug. 25. Want to know more about how things will work ahead of the first day? Check out our Twitter for some guidance.

Six Charlotte-area patients claim that their insurance company, UnitedHealth Group, gave them surprisingly large bills after dropping their anesthesiologists from its network. The patients, along with Providence Anesthesiology Associates, filed a class-action lawsuit against UnitedHealth in Mecklenburg County Superior Court Monday.

What to know about the lawsuit:

Providence is now out of UnitedHealth’s network, and it’s the primary provider of anesthesia services at Novant Health — which is in-network with UnitedHealth.

UnitedHealth disputes the allegations, saying Providence is the one billing patients “exorbitant charges.”

Providence was in-network with UnitedHealth for 27 years until February 2020, according to the law firm’s statement.

One woman who joined the suit had unexpected charges after a spinal surgery. She was notified about the out-of-network issue, but UnitedHealth told her it was “no problem,” according to a statement from Raleigh law firm Smith Anderson, which is representing the patients. However, she received a bill for $4,511 after United covered $189 for anesthesia services, according to the law firm.

Learn more about the suit with the Observer’s Hannah Smoot.

He went from a self-described “young knucklehead” to a wealthy real estate developer leaving a mark on Gastonia. He’s the only Black majority team owner in professional baseball, but he prefers to focus on the finer details of his journey.

Brandon Bellamy, is introverted and doesn’t even especially love baseball, as reported by the Observer’s Théoden Janes. But that doesn’t matter much to him.

Bellamy believes in the cause behind the Gastonia Honey Hunters, and he knows using his funds for good can make a difference for the community around him.

“The question is, ‘Can I use that to inspire some other people?’” Bellamy says, referring to the publicity focused on his role as a Black businessman. “If doing this helps move communities forward, if it gets capital to go to other under-invested areas, if it generates jobs and creates opportunities for people, and my story can help in any way inspire people to push through the struggle they’re having, then it’s worth it.”

Learn more about Bellamy and the background of the Honey Hunters with Janes.

---

