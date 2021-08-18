Mask mandate ordered for Mecklenburg + Charlotte announces street name change

Good afternoon, Charlotteans. Kristen here. Some news for country music fans: After postponing the show multiple times, Garth Brooks has canceled his Charlotte stadium concert due to renewed COVID concerns. The Charlotte show is among five that he said he was canceling. The Observer’s Théoden Janes has the details here.

Let’s get into today’s news:

County commissioners voted on Wednesday in a special meeting, and a conclusion was reached: A new mask mandate goes into effect later this month for all of Mecklenburg County. The move happened as the Charlotte region continues to battle rising COVID cases and hospitalizations.

The breakdown:

County commissioners voted 6-2 on requiring face coverings in all indoor public settings.

in all indoor public settings. Mecklenburg’s new mask mandate will go into effect Aug. 29 at the earliest.

at the earliest. It will expire when certain health thresholds are met.

“If we are going to prevent overwhelming our healthcare system, and if we are going to keep our businesses open and our economy thriving, we have to control community spread,” Mecklenburg Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said. “And the way we’re going to do that is with vaccines and with masking. It’s going to take both right now.”

Learn more about the action of the meeting with the Observer’s Alison Kuznitz and Hannah Smoot.

Plus, in case you missed it, Charlotte’s mask mandate started this afternoon at 5 p.m. Here are the details.

Jefferson Davis Street in Charlotte is being renamed Druid Hills Way. City of Charlotte City of Charlotte

Residents have decided on a new name for Jefferson Davis Street. It’s the first of nine streets set to be renamed in coming months, as reported by the Observer’s Devna Bose.

The street will be known as Druid Hills Way in a few weeks when a new sign is officially unveiled on Sept. 25.

in a few weeks when a new sign is officially unveiled on Sept. 25. The process of renaming the street began more than a year ago, and the new name was announced Wednesday during a City Council meeting.

In the wake of protests over the police murder of George Floyd and amid America’s nationwide reckoning with racism, Mayor Vi Lyles formed the Legacy Commission — made up of community members and historians — to evaluate Confederate monuments and over 70 street names associated with “slavery, Confederate veterans, white supremacy or ‘romanticized notions of the antebellum South.’” The commission found nearly every street named after a person in Charlotte before the late 1800s honors a slaveholding family.

Want to know more about what’s soon to be called Druid Hills Way? Revisit our previous reporting about the community.

Data released by the U.S. Census shows about half of NC counties lost population, where population in places like Wake County and cities like Raleigh & Charlotte got bigger. David Raynor/ U.S. Census

2020 Census data dropped last week, and there’s a lot of information contained in it. The News & Observer and Charlotte Observer analyzed the numbers to create searchable maps and tables depicting how North Carolina has changed in the last 10 years.

What kind of information can you find in this roundup?

How North Carolina’s population grew, and where

How much more racially and ethnically diverse the state became

A showcasing of how much Charlotte’s metro are and the Triangle grew

How other towns and cities in N.C. grew

Check out the assortment of charts and tables here with David Raynor, Tyler Dukes and Gavin Off.

More than 30 people are missing after the tail end of Tropical Storm Fred caused severe flooding in western North Carolina.

Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency Wednesday and said both Haywood and Transylvania counties “were especially hard hit” with as much as a foot of rain.

The details:

“Unconfirmed reports” in some communities put water levels at “3 to 7 feet higher than their previous high watermark,” Cooper said Wednesday.

There were 98 rescues during the storm and more than 50,000 lost power.

Cooper added that “approximately 250 public safety personnel are conducting rescue operations by boat and aircraft.”

Haywood County officials report homes were “completely destroyed,” and services are offline, county officials said at a Wednesday press conference.

Learn more about the situation with the Observer’s Mark Price.

Here’s what you need to know about sports in Charlotte today.

Charlotte will host a major international soccer match this fall before the city’s inaugural Major League Soccer season, as reported by the Observer’s Alex Andrejev . The men’s national teams from Mexico and Ecuador will play at Bank of America Stadium on Oct. 27.

Panthers receivers have another off day in their first joint practice vs. the Ravens. Get the details with the Observer’s Alaina Getzenberg and Jonathan Alexander .

Rivalry games will kickoff the 2021 prep football schedule in uptown Charlotte. Here’s a preview with Steve Lyttle .

Who’s the best football player in North Carolina? Here is Langston Wertz Jr.’s Mr. Football Watchlist.

---

