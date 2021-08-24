Latest COVID map by ZIP code + What to know before CMS starts tomorrow

Good afternoon, everyone. This is Kristen, thrilled to introduce you today to a new, supremely talented journalist here at the Observer. Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez joined us last week and has already made history as part of the first all-female staff to cover a Panthers game. Find her on Instagram here, and drop her a line here. Welcome, Melissa!

Nearly all Mecklenburg County ZIP codes saw increased COVID-19 case rates from Aug. 5 to Aug. 18.

As Mecklenburg health officials report for the first time in more than 6 months, a Charlotte ZIP code has a COVID case rate of around 1% of residents recently testing positive. Every other ZIP code in the county has a lower case rate.

The Observer’s Devna Bose, Alison Kuznitz and Gavin Off dug into some recent COVID numbers. Here are some of their takeaways.

The county’s highest concentration of COVID cases is in Cherry and Elizabeth, in ZIP code 28204 .

. This is the second consecutive week 28204 has had the highest case rate in the county. 1 in 100 residents have tested positive in the last two weeks.

have tested positive in the last two weeks. On average, Mecklenburg is logging 547 new coronavirus cases daily , according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. 56% of Mecklenburg County residents are at least partially vaccinated, N.C. DHHS reported Monday.

According to health officials, the increase in cases can be attributed to the highly contagious delta variant of coronavirus and the low percentage of vaccination.

In other COVID news: Which 10 counties have the highest and lowest COVID vaccination rates in North Carolina? Find out more here with the News & Observer’s Julian Shen-Berro.

A classroom decoration has a mask added to it at North Academy of World Languages in Charlotte, on Friday, August 20, 2021. Khadejeh Nikouyeh Knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

School is back in session tomorrow for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools amid the worst spread of COVID-19 locally since vaccines have been readily available.

Many students will be attending virtually instead of in-person, and everyone in school buildings will be required to wear a mask. Some folks are excited about a school year they want to be as “normal” as possible, while others are angry about mask requirements or public health conditions, as reported by Anna Maria Della Costa.

As the big day looms ever-closer, you, the parent, probably have a bunch of questions. Della Costa’s got you. Here’s what to know about COVID-19 impacts and CMS’ return to the classroom.

A woman who was kicked off her flight to Charlotte in February for drinking alcohol that wasn’t provided by the airline, trying to use a vape pen, refusing to wear a mask and interfering with crew members has been fined $17,000 by the Federal Aviation Administration.

What happened here?

The woman was flying from Key West, Fla., to Charlotte on a Republic Airways flight on Feb. 28, according to the FAA.

The agency says it has seen a nearly 300% increase in unruly passengers cases this year compared to the number of incidents reported for all of 2020.

in unruly passengers cases this year compared to the number of incidents reported for all of 2020. The plane returned to its Key West gate and the woman was removed from the plane, according to the FAA.

The Observer’s Hannah Smoot has the rest of the details.

A Rowan County commissioner threatened to sue police officers, take their jobs and withhold funds from the department during a DWI stop in Salisbury on June 27, newly released video shows.

The Observer’s Jonathan Limehouse has the details:

Police videos from body-worn cameras show an incident between Craig Pierce and officers.

Pierce’s wife, Melissa Pierce, was a passenger in the SUV.

Pierce was accused of driving 50 mph in a 35 mph zone with a blood alcohol content of .27 — three times the state legal limit, according to the incident report.

As the video shows, he initially cooperates, but after several field sobriety tests, he begins to curse and threaten the the officers — ”You don’t know who you’re messing with. I’m going to sue your ass, and I’m gonna have your job. I promise ya.”

After threatening to call his attorney, Pierce said the department’s funds “will go away.”

Pierce is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 22, according to the Salisbury Post. The Observer was unable to reach Pierce on Monday evening.

What The Fries is relaunching its food truck beginning August 27. Shown above is chicken hibachi at the What the Fries restaurant. Mural by @swych19. Rachel Sutherland

Good news for my fellow french fry fans: The What The Fries food truck is back and better than ever, as reported by CharlotteFive’s Melissa Oyler.

When chefs Jamie Barnes and Gregory “Greg” Williams launched their brick-and-mortar space, they put the food truck on hold for a bit, but now it’s been loaded up with a new fryer and another flat-top grill.

Mark your calendars: You can try out the new-and-improved truck on Aug. 27 at Resident Culture Brewing Company (2101 Central Ave.)

