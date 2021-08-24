Charlotte Observer Logo
Latest COVID map by ZIP code + What to know before CMS starts tomorrow

Good afternoon, everyone. This is Kristen, thrilled to introduce you today to a new, supremely talented journalist here at the Observer. Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez joined us last week and has already made history as part of the first all-female staff to cover a Panthers game. Find her on Instagram here, and drop her a line here. Welcome, Melissa!

Let’s talk about today’s headlines:

1. Charlotte ZIP code with worst COVID case rate reaches 6-month high

Positivity_rat_fitted.jpeg
Nearly all Mecklenburg County ZIP codes saw increased COVID-19 case rates from Aug. 5 to Aug. 18.

As Mecklenburg health officials report for the first time in more than 6 months, a Charlotte ZIP code has a COVID case rate of around 1% of residents recently testing positive. Every other ZIP code in the county has a lower case rate.

The Observer’s Devna Bose, Alison Kuznitz and Gavin Off dug into some recent COVID numbers. Here are some of their takeaways.

According to health officials, the increase in cases can be attributed to the highly contagious delta variant of coronavirus and the low percentage of vaccination.

In other COVID news: Which 10 counties have the highest and lowest COVID vaccination rates in North Carolina? Find out more here with the News & Observer’s Julian Shen-Berro.

2. FAQ on Charlotte schools and COVID

CLT_CMS_7079
A classroom decoration has a mask added to it at North Academy of World Languages in Charlotte, on Friday, August 20, 2021. Khadejeh Nikouyeh Knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

School is back in session tomorrow for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools amid the worst spread of COVID-19 locally since vaccines have been readily available.

Many students will be attending virtually instead of in-person, and everyone in school buildings will be required to wear a mask. Some folks are excited about a school year they want to be as “normal” as possible, while others are angry about mask requirements or public health conditions, as reported by Anna Maria Della Costa.

As the big day looms ever-closer, you, the parent, probably have a bunch of questions. Della Costa’s got you. Here’s what to know about COVID-19 impacts and CMS’ return to the classroom.

3. Woman who drank, vaped, refused mask on flight to CLT fined $17K

A woman who was kicked off her flight to Charlotte in February for drinking alcohol that wasn’t provided by the airline, trying to use a vape pen, refusing to wear a mask and interfering with crew members has been fined $17,000 by the Federal Aviation Administration.

What happened here?

The Observer’s Hannah Smoot has the rest of the details.

4. Video shows NC county commissioner curse and berate police

A Rowan County commissioner threatened to sue police officers, take their jobs and withhold funds from the department during a DWI stop in Salisbury on June 27, newly released video shows.

The Observer’s Jonathan Limehouse has the details:

Pierce is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 22, according to the Salisbury Post. The Observer was unable to reach Pierce on Monday evening.

5. Your favorite fries food truck is back, Charlotte

WTF_chicken_hibachi.jpg
What The Fries is relaunching its food truck beginning August 27. Shown above is chicken hibachi at the What the Fries restaurant. Mural by @swych19. Rachel Sutherland

Fries sound kinda good right now, don’t they?

Good news for my fellow french fry fans: The What The Fries food truck is back and better than ever, as reported by CharlotteFive’s Melissa Oyler.

When chefs Jamie Barnes and Gregory “Greg” Williams launched their brick-and-mortar space, they put the food truck on hold for a bit, but now it’s been loaded up with a new fryer and another flat-top grill.

Mark your calendars: You can try out the new-and-improved truck on Aug. 27 at Resident Culture Brewing Company (2101 Central Ave.)

