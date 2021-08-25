Charlotte Observer Logo
Announcing the Observer’s new executive editor + Look inside CMS’ first day

It’s Wednesday, everyone, and this is Kristen. I’m here with some tremendous news today. Veteran journalist Rana Cash has been named the new executive editor of The Charlotte Observer. She’s coming to us from the Savannah Morning News, where she is executive editor, and she brings three decades of experience in sports and news journalism. Cash is the Observer’s first Black executive editor, and she joins us in early October. Welcome, Rana — we look forward to having you aboard.

Let’s talk about today’s headlines:

1. ‘Mixed emotions,’ mostly smiles behind masks on CMS first day

CLT_Meck_mask_mtg_0135.JPG
Lachanta Williams, center, gives good-bye hugs to her son, Antonio Bradley, 8, left, and daughter, Skyler Bradley, 5, as they wait to enter their first day of school at Paw Creek Elementary School on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 in Charlotte, NC. As tears were forming, Williams said of her childrenís first day, ìIím excited, theyíre excited. Iím just glad there were no tears from Skyler.î Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez mrodriguez@charlotteobserver.com

On Monday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ first day, 143,411 students were enrolled — 425 students fewer than projected. Many of those students are returning to class in new buildings with new classmates, or they’re continuing online-only learning via the district’s virtual academies.

Others, like Skyler Bradley, 5, had their first “first day.” Pictured above, Bradley arrived at Paw Creek Elementary School Wednesday morning with her mom Lachanta Williams and brother Antonio, 8. They hugged, and Williams said of her children’s first day, “I’m excited, they’re excited. I’m just glad there were no tears from Skyler.”

Seventh grade teacher Virginia Little knows the first day is important, and her enthusiasm matched the gravity of the day.

“These kids need to be back in the room,” she said. “I teach at a low-income school, and what happened last year has taken its toll. School is home for a lot of these kids. This is their safe space.”

Learn more about the first day, how CMS is keeping kids safe amid COVID spread and how enrollment is looking so far this year with the Observer’s Anna Maria Della Costa.

2. Black applicants in NC, SC are more likely to be denied home loans

Black applicants in eight metro areas in the Carolinas are more likely to be denied home loans than white applicants with similar financial profiles. These disparities are also seen throughout much of the U.S., according to reporting by The Markup, a nonprofit newsroom, and the Associated Press.

The Markup shared the info with journalists nationwide, so reporters from the Observer and News & Observer dug into it to see how it affected the Carolinas.

Some findings:

Learn more about the findings with Lauren Lindstrom, Hannah Lang and David Raynor.

3. Today’s COVID news

Booster shot of J&J COVID vaccine significantly increases protection, data show by Katie Camero

People hospitalized with COVID-19 in NC up more than 160 in one day as delta surges by Ben Sessoms

How will Charlotte spend $60 million in COVID relief? Residents plea for housing help by Alison Kuznitz

Find all of our coronavirus coverage here.

4. Overstreet Mall’s hope for return of uptown workers ‘kicked back down again’ by COVID

CLT_CLO-OverstreetMall_1
Founder Hall in the Overstreet Mall on Thursday, July 29, 2021. Many businesses in the mall, which once catered to the thousands of workers flocking to uptown offices each weekday, have closed their doors over the course of the pandemic. Grant Baldwin CHARLOTTE OBSERVER

Overstreet Mall, a strip of shops, restaurants and skywalks connecting uptown Charlotte’s largest office buildings, hit a rough patch when COVID began to spread in spring 2020. Unfortunately for the small businesses owners who occupy spaces in the mall, it doesn’t look like it’s getting better soon amid a renewed surge in COVID cases.

Ami Patel’s shop, Overstreet Market, is tucked inside the One Wells Fargo Center. Once upon a time, 42 floors of office workers would come by the store and stop in on the daily. But when Wells Fargo employees started working from home, she lost most of her customers.

Before the delta variant began to spread through Mecklenburg, Wells Fargo and other big employers has set Labor Day as a return-to-office date. Those plans changed, and the mall’s businesses are in limbo again.

“We’re really, really hurting,” Patel said. “ I don’t think our business will survive unless people come back for their work.”

Learn more about the situation with the Observer’s Hannah Lang.

5. The director of NASCAR’s top series is facing animal cruelty charges

NASCAR Cup Series’ Jay Fabian, managing director since 2019, has stepped away from his role amid animal cruelty charges, as reported by the Observer’s Alex Andrejev. FOX Sports first reported the news, and noted that several people will fill Fabian’s duties.

According to court documents filed in Mecklenburg, Fabian is facing two felony counts of cruelty to animals and one misdemeanor charge of the same violation. A hearing will be on Sept. 27.

“NASCAR takes the situation seriously, and will continue to gather information as it becomes available. Jay Fabian will step back from his role until this matter is resolved. NASCAR will have no further comment,” NASCAR said in a statement.

---

