CMS reports COVID cases in nearly 100 schools + How Ida could affect Charlotte

As Monday draws to a close, allow me to draw your attention to something interesting happening tomorrow evening. Sound of Judgment, a project co-published by The News & Observer and ProPublica, offered a view into the Black Lives Matter movement and opposing forces in small-town America. Tomorrow at 6:30 p.m., dive in deeper on this topic with the N&O's Carli Brosseau, Julia Wall and others with an online panel discussion. They'll cover conflicts about race, police and power in Alamance County and beyond.

Now, let’s talk about today’s headlines:

At the end of the first week of school, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools reported 125 new COVID-19 cases among the 142,621 students attending class in person and 50 among 19,106 employees. 97 of 178 schools in the district had at least one coronavirus case over the past 14 days, CMS reported Monday afternoon.

Only two schools had clusters in the past 28 days, the district reported. A cluster is defined as five or more potentially linked cases within 14 days, as reported by the Observer’s Alison Kuznitz.

CMS updates a public dashboard weekly that shows how many new cases were found among students and staff, how many people were instructed to quarantine and more information.

Masks are required for all CMS students and staff, and a countywide mask mandate kicks in on Tuesday.

For more info, read our FAQ about how local police departments will enforce the new Mecklenburg mask mandate.

Power crews work on a damaged line on Kiln-DeLisle Road in Kiln after outages from Hurricane Ida on Aug. 30, 2021 Justin Mitchell jmitchell@mcclatchy.com

Though Tropical Storm Ida is weakening as it continues on land, it could still bring rain, severe thunderstorms and the possibility of tornadoes to the Charlotte area on Tuesday and Wednesday, the National Weather Service said Monday.

The details:

Ida will hit Western North Carolina the hardest out of the regions of the state. Up to 4 inches of rain are expected.

Severe weather will likely begin in the Piedmont Tuesday afternoon.

The chance of rain in Charlotte on Tuesday is 30% , forecasters say, but rises to 60% on Tuesday night with up to a half-inch of rain expected.

, forecasters say, but rises to on Tuesday night with up to a half-inch of rain expected. There will be a 80% chance of rain on Wednesday.

The National Hurricane Center projects Charlotte will get no more than a total of about 1 inch of rain from Ida.

Find out more about the storm with the Observer’s Will Wright.

Medical products company picks Charlotte area for its HQ, bringing 100 new jobs by Hannah Smoot

Safeguard Medical, an emergency medical product and training company, is bringing its global headquarters to Huntersville.

The move brings 100 new jobs and free emergency medical training classes to the Charlotte area.

Tryon Medical details expansion plans for the Charlotte region and its new clinic by Hannah Lang

Tryon Medical Partners, Charlotte’s largest independent medical practice, is opening a new clinic at the site of a former Rite Aid in Matthews.

The clinic is set to open Sept. 13.

Find the rest of our business reporting here.

A aerial view of the Wilmore neighborhood. Brandon Kahm Brandon Kahm

Much of Mecklenburg County was more diverse racially and ethnically in 2020 than the decade before, following a national shift seen in the 2020 census data.

However, about 13% of Mecklenburg’s census tracts, or neighborhood areas, actually became less diverse after 2010. Residents in these areas are more likely to have similar racial and ethnic characteristics in 2020 than a decade before.

In Mecklenburg, that meant the amount of Black residents increased in some mostly Black neighborhoods or white residents increasing in mostly white neighborhoods. These areas are distributed throughout the county, but as an Observer analysis revealed, about half of them run along or close to the Blue Line light rail, which stretches from the Pineville area to the University City area.

Dive into the analysis by Gavin Off and Will Wright here.

The U.S. Supreme Court decided last week to strike down a moratorium on evictions in pandemic-stricken communities. Now, a rush of new filings in Mecklenburg County, where thousands of households are behind on their rents, is expected.

How quickly will those cases be heard? The question has already started a new legal fight, as reported by the Observer’s Michael Gordon and Lauren Lindstrom.

In a statement to the Observer on Friday, a spokeswoman for the Mecklenburg courts said new eviction filings won’t make it to a courtroom before at least October. The county has to tackle a backlog of about 2,600 cases, built up as a result of the pandemic and the 2020 evictions moratorium.

That means potentially hundreds of Mecklenburg families have at least another month before facing eviction.

“Things are moving forward, quicker than we thought,” said Isaac Sturgill, head of the housing unit for Legal Aid of North Carolina. “Some of those people may have other defenses, and some of them we may be able to work out deals or get rental assistance ... But I think a lot of cases we’re gonna move forward, and evictions are going to happen.”

---

