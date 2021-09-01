NC school test results are in + City Council member’s wife, children injured

Good afternoon, Charlotte. Kristen here. It’s the end of an era on Commonwealth Ave. as the neighborhood plans to say “see you later” to the iconic Penguin Drive-In sign. But it’s not goodbye forever. The two panels of the sign will be hung up elsewhere, so you can still view a piece of Charlotte history. Learn more here with CharlotteFive’s Melissa Oyler.

Now, let’s look at today’s headlines:

A majority of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students failed state exams for the 2020-21 academic year, a year of mostly remote learning, according to results released by the state Wednesday.

CMS students only slightly trailed other students statewide on reading, math and science scores, as reported by the Observer’s Joe Marusak and Anna Maria Della Costa.

By the numbers:

45.4% of students statewide passed state reading, math and science exams during the 2020-21 school year.

In CMS, 44.6% of students in all subjects passed the exams.

For all subjects combined, 44.2% of CMS elementary and middle school students passed, and 46.1% of CMS high schoolers did.

Statewide results were lower than previous years — in 2019-20, 58.5% of K-12 students passed state exams.

“This is not a flip of a switch coming out of 17 months of where we’ve been with the work that needs to be done,” Matthew Hayes, the CMS deputy superintendent of academics said. “It will take a multi-year effort to get this corrected. ... Understanding that we are not entirely out of the pandemic’s grasp. The pandemic is still at our doorstep.”

Charlotte City Council member Tariq Bokhari, right, listens to remarks during the swearing in ceremony on Monday, December 2, 2019 at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center in Charlotte, NC. Jeff Siner Observer staff file photo

According to a Tuesday night Facebook post by a Charlotte City Council member, three members of his family were injured after being struck by a truck at a school bus stop.

Council member Tariq Bokhari said his wife, Krista Keith Bokhari, and their three children were waiting at the bus stop when a truck “careened around the corner” and hit them.

Two of the children were “scraped up” and their mother suffered a “bad concussion,” Bokhari, a Republican who represents southeast Charlotte’s District 6, said in the post.

“Many places don’t have sidewalks and there are no safe options,” he wrote. “Slow down — especially in neighborhoods. There’s no where you need to be that’s worth changing someone’s family forever. Remember that. Please.”

Learn more with the Observer’s Alison Kuznitz and Rogelio Aranda.

North Carolina is no stranger to the national discussion over teaching about race in schools. The state legislature debated bills from both the House and Senate that would outlaw teaching Critical Race Theory, and the latest version of House Bill 324 was in the House chamber Wednesday for a final vote after passing the Senate. The House passed the bill 60-41.

It now goes to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk. Given the party lines of the votes, he’s unlikely to sign it into law.

The bill itself does not mention Critical Race Theory, but mentions what schools shall not “promote,” including that “one race or sex is inherently superior to another race or sex;” and that “an individual, solely by virtue of his or her race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive.”

The News & Observer’s Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan has the rest of the details.

A man clears debris along the East Fork Pigeon River in Cruso Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 after remnants from Tropical Storm Fred caused flooding in parts of Western North Carolina Tuesday. Five people are missing and at least four people were found dead. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

Aug. 17 flooding caused by Tropical Storm Fred killed six people in Haywood County and left the community of Cruso devastated. Survivors were surprised to see how quickly the Pigeon River flooded, destroying homes and carrying cars downstream.

As the Observer’s Will Wright reports, this is a recurring problem with flooding in mountain communities: Residents often don’t know until it’s too late when rivers will flood to a devastating degree.

Zack Koonce, an emergency management officer for Haywood County, acknowledged there is no sure way to get warnings to everybody affected — the alert systems sometimes do not reach everybody’s cell phones.

Haywood County emergency management officials and the National Weather Service say residents were given as much warning as possible. However, emergency officials still had to conduct around 200 swift-water rescues of people who did not evacuate in time.

Learn more about the alert system and the timeline of the disaster here with Wright.

Great news for foodies who want a good meal with a view: Food trucks are back at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport overlook after the pandemic took them away for months. The airport released the schedule this week.

The food truck program was originally launched at the airport in 2019, and the trucks first returned to the airport overlook, a popular plane-watching area, in July.

The overlook, located at 7300 Airport Overlook Drive, is free and open to the public every day from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and trucks will set up there Fridays through Sundays.

Find the truck lineup here with the Observer’s Hannah Smoot.

---

