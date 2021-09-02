Charlotte hospitals are ‘incredibly full’ + Today in NC politics

It’s Friday Jr., everybody. Kristen here. Heads up to North Carolinians who need new licenses: The N.C. DMV will temporarily suspend Saturday hours at its driver’s license offices in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID. The change affects 16 offices that are normally open on Saturdays, including two in Charlotte and one each in Durham, Raleigh and Huntersville. Learn more here with the News & Observer’s Richard Stradling.

Now, let’s talk news:

Elise Arnold, 15, left, receives her first COVID vaccination shot on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at the Novant Health clinic at 6070 East Independence Blvd. Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools doesnÕt know how many teachers are vaccinated and a plan to require on site COVID-19 testing has been delayed. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Just a few days before Labor Day weekend celebrations, Charlotte-area doctors urged North Carolinians to get the COVID vaccine as coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths surge.

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

”Quite frankly, beds are scarce,” Novant Health chief clinical officer Dr. Sid Fletcher said Thursday morning. “We are running short on resources.”

The Charlotte area’s three largest health care systems — Atrium Health, Novant Health and CaroMont Health — issued a rare joint warning about the surge in local COVID-19 cases.

The vast majority of COVID hospitalizations and deaths lately are among unvaccinated people, according to the hospital groups. Hospitals can add more bed space, and they have adequate PPE and other equipment, but having adequate staffing is an issue, one doctor said.

Learn more with the Observer’s Hannah Smoot.

In other COVID news, from our colleagues at the News & Observer:

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

NC operative accused of election fraud is sentenced to prison for financial crimes by the News & Observer’s Lucille Sherman

McCrae Dowless, of Bladen County, was charged with theft of government property and Social Security fraud for concealing that he was receiving income as a consultant while receiving monthly disability payments, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

The charges connect to an ongoing state investigation into election fraud in the 2018 9th Congressional District race, The News & Observer previously reported.

Outside group spending big to tell NC voters that Trump endorsed Budd in Senate race by Brian Murphy, editor of the N&O’s NC Insider

Club For Growth Action, which backed Budd in his first congressional bid in 2016 and backs his Senate campaign, will run a TV ad promoting Trump’s endorsement for the next eight weeks in the Raleigh, Charlotte and Greensboro markets and statewide on Fox News.

It’ll start Tuesday and end Nov. 1.

Find the rest of our politics reporting here.

An estimated 230,000 gallons of sewage from Orbit Energy Charlotte LLC spilled into the Derita branch of Little Sugar Creek northeast of uptown Charlotte on Wednesday, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services.

Company basins caught most of it, but “an undetermined quantity overflowed the basin and entered Derita Branch and Little Sugar Creek,” the news release reported.

1,000 fish, including catfish and minnows, died in the Derita branch and part of Little Sugar Creek downstream of the spill, officials said.

The Observer’s Joe Marusak has the rest of the details.

At Catawba Brewing, you can now order food to go with your local beer. Shown above is a pretzel made with White Zombie Beer Cheese. Courtesy of Catawba Brewing Co.

Next time you plan to hit up Catawba Brewing Co., come hungry. The brewery has announced that it will now be serving food alongside its local beers — and some of the food will be made with Catawba beer.

The new menu includes dishes like Pub Cheese Nachos made with White Zombie Beer Cheese and a Farmer’s Salad made with a Mango IPA vinaigrette.

The soft opening of the menu begins this Friday, September 3. After this weekend, you can expect to see the full menu Wednesdays through Sundays, according to CharlotteFive’s Melissa Oyler.

---

That’s all for today, folks. If you don’t already, subscribe to The Charlotte Observer here. If you’re already a subscriber (thanks!), download our iOS or Android app to get connected.

Stay updated with us at charlotteobserver.com, and follow along on Twitter and Instagram to see more from us. Thanks for reading!

Did someone forward this newsletter to you? You can sign up here.