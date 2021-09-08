3-year-old’s shooting death + Top anchor leaving her Charlotte job

It’s Wednesday, and this is Kristen. Though live art has been different for a while because of the pandemic, our arts team has nevertheless been hard at work preparing our annual Fall Arts Guide for your viewing. Check out today’s offerings: how 2 Charlotte performing arts groups survived over a year without audiences + how Charlotte theater veterans have focused on diversity and new opportunities during the pandemic.

Let’s talk about today’s news:

People hug on the doorstep at the scene of a drive by shooting that killed a child in Charlotte, N.C., on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Khadejeh Nikouyeh Knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

A 3-year-old boy was killed and his 4-year-old sister was injured Tuesday night when shooters unleashed 150 bullets into a family’s home in northwest Charlotte. The Observer’s Michael Gordon, Jonathan Limehouse, Joe Marusak and Mark Price have the details of this story, which has been developing since early this morning.

What happened?

Bullets flew around 11:45 p.m. in the 2400 block of Richard Rozzelle Drive, southwest of Rozzelles Ferry Road and N.C. 16.

in the 2400 block of Richard Rozzelle Drive, southwest of Rozzelles Ferry Road and N.C. 16. Videos from neighbors’ security cameras show multiple cars pulling up in front of a house, firing the bullets and slowly driving away.

Family members say Asiah Figueroa, 3, was shot in the head. He was asleep when shot and was later pronounced dead at Atrium Health, police say.

Eleven people were in the home at the time.

Police think this death, the fatal Sunday shooting of a teenager and several recent gun attacks on Charlotte homes are linked to disputes between students at Hopewell, North Mecklenburg and Chambers high schools.

“Parents of kids at these high schools, what we need from you is we need you to be as outraged as we are about this,” police Capt. Joel McNelly said at a news conference Wednesday afternoon. “This is where your kids go to school, these are the people that your kids are around, and we need your help.

Page Fehling poses for a portrait in her home on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 in Marvin, NC. Fehling has been with Fox 46 Charlotte for almost eight years, most with Good Day Charlotte but then last winter she went to anchoring the noon and 4pm newscasts. She’s leaving the station at the end of September. Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez mrodriguez@charlotteobserver.com

This fall, after two decades of mostly working in local-TV newsrooms, Page Fehling, 42-year-old wife and mother of three is stepping away from the anchor desk at WJZY.

After years of starting work at 2 a.m. and pursuing passion projects on the side, Fehling is ready to make the leap to pursue her creative dreams full-time, like keynote speaking and diving in deeper on a podcast she hosts with her husband.

Her main inspiration?

“I grew up my whole life with my grandmother, my mom, and my uncle doing training seminars on soft skills for the federal government. My grandmother would always bring pound cake to classes, and my mom did, too, so it’s a family tradition. ... I would bake my mom’s pound cakes ahead of time and go listen in on these daylong seminars. And loved it. Knew that’s what I was gonna do.”

Her last day was originally set to be Oct. 1, but due to scheduling issues, she says “it’ll be sometime that last week of September or possibly the week before.”

“It’s still a hard decision. But I’m ready,” she said.

Learn more about Fehling’s journey with the Observer’s Théoden Janes.

On Wednesday, Duke Energy Corp.’s uptown properties on S. Church and S. College streets were listed for sale, company spokesman Neil Nissan said.

The move is part of the Charlotte-based power company’s workplace strategy that will cut its real estate footprint by 60%, reducing its footprint from 2.5 million square feet to 1 million square feet in the next two years, the Observer reported in May.

The sites have a combined appraised value of about $138 million, county records show.

“Divesting these properties is part of our plan to consolidate our office space in uptown Charlotte as we prepare to transition into the Duke Energy Plaza,” Nissan said.

The Observer’s Catherine Muccigrosso has the rest of the details here.

Mecklenburg County releases employee COVID vaccine data by Alison Kuznitz and Hannah Smoot

Nearly 70% of Mecklenburg County full-time employees and 66% of all employees are vaccinated, county officials said Wednesday.

of Mecklenburg County full-time employees and of all employees are vaccinated, county officials said Wednesday. In comparison, 53% of Mecklenburg residents are fully vaccinated.

All Mecklenburg County Public Health employees were required to show proof of vaccination by Sept. 7.

NC district won’t require masks despite thousands of students in COVID quarantine by Anna Maria Della Costa

The Union County school board voted 5-4 Tuesday night to not adopt a mask mandate. Masks will remain optional in Union County Public Schools.

Tuesday night to not adopt a mask mandate. Masks will remain optional in Union County Public Schools. In Union County, the number of COVID cases reported among students last week was more than double the caseload compared to the week prior.

Find the rest of our coronavirus reporting here.

“Strong to severe thunderstorms” could bring hail and winds to the area this afternoon, according to a National Weather Service alert.

Bill Martin of the NWS office in Greer, S.C. told the Observer this morning that storms could arrive after 3 p.m. and continue until several hours after dark. Storms are most likely in the region after 4 p.m., he said.

Showers and thunderstorms in Charlotte are “likely” before 7 p.m., with a 60% chance of precipitation, according to the NWS forecast at 11 a.m.

The Observer’s Joe Marusak has the full forecast here.

---

