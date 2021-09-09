Family, community mourn 3-year-old killed + Today’s COVID update

It’s Friday Jr., Charlotte. Kristen here. Looking for a new way to shake up your nightlife routine? Plaza Midwood’s hottest newcomer Supperland has been hiding a 10-seat speakeasy in its basement, and it opens later this month. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of your reservation is required for attendance. Find the details here with CharlotteFive’s Heidi Finley. Will you be checking it out?

Let’s talk about today’s headlines:

The parents of 3-year-old Asiah Figueroa are comforted by family and community members during a memorial gathering for their son on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. Asiah was shot to death Sept. 7, 2021 during a drive-by shooting. Shooters fired a barrage of 150 bullets into the family’s Charlotte home. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Angel Figueroa stood in front of his bullet-riddled northwest Charlotte home and a crowd of mourners as he honored his slain 3-year-old son Wednesday night.

“I feel so hopeless,” Figueroa screeched.

Late Tuesday, Asiah Figueroa was killed in his sleep as gunmen in two cars fired 150 bullets into his family’s home, striking the child in the head, as reported by the Observer’s Jonathan Limehouse. Wednesday night, Asiah’s family, neighbors and community leaders gathered for a balloon release and memorial service.

“Enough is enough,” Will Adams of the anti-violence nonprofit Team Trublue said during the memorial. “I’m tired of turning on the news and looking on social media and all you see is death. You see bloodshed in our streets.”

CMPD believes that Tuesday’s drive-by shooting, the fatal shooting Sunday of a teenager and other recent gun attacks on Charlotte homes are related to disputes among students at Hopewell, North Mecklenburg and Chambers high schools.

‘Wear a mask,’ Mecklenburg health director urges Panthers fans ahead of season opener by Hannah Smoot and Catherine Muccigrosso

Last week, Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris cautioned against fans attending Duke’s Mayo Classic college football games in Charlotte over the weekend.

Ahead of the Panthers Sunday season opener, she again urged residents to get the COVID vaccine and wear masks.

‘Excruciatingly long’ lines for COVID tests in Charlotte. Here’s what’s driving the wait by Hannah Smoot

Mecklenburg residents have reported long waits for COVID-19 tests this week. It’s likely prompted by people getting tests after traveling during Labor Day weekend or attending holiday gatherings, Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris told the Observer Wednesday.

Across Mecklenburg, the average number of daily tests has increased by nearly 125% in the last three months.

NC passes 15,000 COVID-19 deaths after weeks of rapid spread due to the delta variant by Ben Sessoms

N.C. added 110 COVID deaths Thursday, bringing the total over the pandemic to 15,004 .

COVID deaths Thursday, bringing the total over the pandemic to . Since the beginning of August, 1,234 have died due to the virus in the state.

Latest COVID surge stressing hospital staff, space across North Carolina by the NC Watchdog Reporting Network

A survey of N.C. hospitals by the NC Watchdog Reporting Network found that facilities are diverting patients, converting areas to COVID wards and delaying procedures to cope with a surge of COVID hospitalizations.

Hospitals say patients are getting sick faster and staying sick longer.

There’s even more to know where that came from. Find the rest of our coronavirus reporting here.

David Logan Marsh of Waxhaw faces multiple criminal charges, including statutory rape of a child and two counts each of indecent liberties with a child and sexual activity by a custodian, as reported by the Observer’s Michael Gordon.

Marsh, an on-duty private security officer was assigned to drive a 14-year-old in need of psychological treatment from a Rowan County hospital to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte. Police say he pulled over along the way and performed multiple sexual acts with the girl.

The girl reported the incident to a Novant medical professional later, and a sexual assault kit was collected, police and documents say.

The 14-year-old had been the subject of a recent involuntary commitment order, police say.

In North Carolina, it’s illegal for an adult — someone 18 or older — to have sex with a minor, even if it’s consensual.

Varo Bank, a digital-only bank based in San Francisco, has selected Charlotte for its third hub and added 120 employees in the city.

A San Francisco-based digital-only bank has chosen Charlotte for its next hub and is expanding in the city.

Varo Bank has added 120 employees in Charlotte since the second quarter of this year. The bank was attracted to Charlotte in part by its talent pool, said Alex Woie, head of strategic communications. “We also have a large customer base in North Carolina and the Southeast, so we see this as an opportunity to get closer to our core customer base,” Woie said in a statement.

Most employees are working from home, but Varo is looking for office space in the area, as the Observer’s Hannah Lang reports.

In other banking news, Ally Financial is raising its minimum wage from $17 to $20 an hour, becoming the latest Charlotte employer to boost hourly pay. Learn more with Lang.

---

