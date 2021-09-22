NC county leader scolds Union school board + Mecklenburg changes COVID testing rules

Happy Wednesday, everyone. This is Kristen. It’s the first day of fall, so that means it’s time to start thinking about pumpkin picking, right? CharlotteFive’s Melissa Oyler has you covered with 10 of the best pumpkin farms in Charlotte and the surrounding area. Happy autumning, folks!

Now, let’s talk about today’s headlines:

As the Observer previously reported, North Carolina’s top health official threatened the school board with legal action if they did not rescind the decision for thousands of students to return to school when they were supposed to be isolated due to COVID-19 exposure.

Now, as the Observer’s Anna Maria Della Costa reports, school board officials are debating over whether more COVID-19 safety rules are needed.

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

On Monday, for the first time publicly, school board Chairperson Melissa Merrell detailed what she says state Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen had planned to do if certain pandemic protocols weren’t re-established in Union County Public Schools.

“They had a letter of abatement … they would come in and take over our Union County Public School properties,” Merrell said Monday during a board of county commissioners meeting.

In Union County, the school board’s 8-1 vote Monday to revise its earlier decision seems to have stopped an abatement, but didn’t satisfy the majority of county commissioners — three of five refused to give the school board a vote of confidence Monday.

There’s a lot going on here. Learn more with Della Costa.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

After what officials describe as a “bumpy” rollout of testing protocol, Mecklenburg County will change its COVID testing requirements for unvaccinated employees.

The county doesn’t require vaccination for most employees, unless they work for Mecklenburg County Public Health, as reported by the Observer’s Will Wright. However, weekly testing is required for those aren’t vaccinated. The county began enforcing that last week. As of last week, more than 350 county employees were suspended for violating the rules.

What’s new?

Starting Sunday, employees who are not vaccinated will need to upload a proof of a PCR test once a week. They are only required to show the test results if they are positive.

Of the 350 employees who were suspended, 270 have been taken off the list after correcting testing or vaccination requirements.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport is spending billions on its 10-year construction program “Destination CLT,” including its concourse and terminal lobby expansions. Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez mrodriguez@charlotteobserver.com

Concourse expansion, roads and a tower: The latest on these Charlotte airport projects by Hannah Smoot

In May 2015, the airport kicked off its 10-year $2.5 to $3.1 billion construction program, called “Destination CLT.”

construction program, called “Destination CLT.” Here’s an update on some ongoing projects.

NC auto group buys another firm for $700 million, one of largest deals in industry history by Catherine Muccigrosso

Sonic Automotive plans to buy RFJ Auto Partners for $700 million , calling it “one of the largest transactions in automotive retail history.”

The deal is expected to be finalized in December.

Find more of our business reporting here.

Reconstruction of a major bridge over Interstate 77 north of Charlotte started this week. The changes should relieve traffic woes in Huntersville, state and town officials said.

Officials expect few if any daytime closures as crews reconfigure the bridge, NCDOT spokeswoman Jen Thompson said Wednesday.

“All travel lanes will remain open” for the expected several-years’ duration of the work, she said.

The exit leads to U.S. 21 and downtown Huntersville to the east and to Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center to the west.

The bridge is getting a “diverging diamond” interchange design that has cleared traffic elsewhere in the Carolinas over the past decade, as reported by the Observer’s Joe Marusak.

Andrea Smith, chief administrative officer at Bank of America, will retire at the end of the year. She’s been with the bank for more than three decades.

One of Charlotte’s top banking executives is retiring. Here’s what she’ll do next by Hannah Lang

Andrea Smith started her first job at Bank of America more than 30 years ago.

Following her recent retirement announcement, Smith, 54, spoke with the Observer about her career, her decision to leave and her experience as a woman in the C-suite.

After 45 years, this reporter is leaving WBTV. But he’s not calling it ‘retirement’ by Théoden Janes

WBTV reporter Steve Ohnesorge is moving on from his show in October. But don’t call it retirement — he isn’t using that word.

“I still don’t know what I want to do when I grow up. That’s why I didn’t use the word ‘retire,’ because I don’t know what’s coming around the corner. There’s still stuff around the corner that I haven’t been to yet, and I don’t know what it is. But it’s around there — and maybe I’ll find my way there.” says Ohnesorge, who turned 67 on Wednesday.

You can always find more of our exclusive reporting online at charlotteobserver.com.

---

That’s all for today, folks. If you don’t already, subscribe to The Charlotte Observer here. If you’re already a subscriber (thanks!), download our iOS or Android app to get connected.

Stay updated with us at charlotteobserver.com, and follow along on Twitter and Instagram to see more from us. Thanks for reading!

Did someone forward this newsletter to you? You can sign up here.