Remembering CMS principal who died + Today’s development news

It’s Friday Jr., Charlotte. Kristen here. Have you bought chicken in the past 10 years? It’s probably pretty likely. A class action lawsuit alleging price-fixing in the poultry industry could get you a little extra money — eventually. Learn more with the News & Observer’s Brooke Cain.

Let’s talk about today’s news:

1. CMS principal who died remembered for ‘sparkling’ humor, dedication to students

Harding High
Harding Principal Eric Ward with students Carmen Sosa (left) and Lizzet Martinez, in 2017. Ann Doss Helms ahelms@charlotteobserver.com

Harding University High School Principal Eric Ward, 46, died Wednesday. Folks from the school are remembering him for his sense of humor, strong leadership and role as a “talented educator.”

“Principal Eric Ward, you will be terribly missed by so many,” wrote Elyse Dashew, the chairperson of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board, on the Harding University High School Facebook page early Thursday morning. “What a powerful legacy you leave. #RamTough.”

The cause of Ward’s death has not been shared publicly.

Learn more about him with the Observer’s Anna Maria Della Costa.

2. Latest development news in the Charlotte area

zHme_Y9w.jpeg
Third & Urban is expanding the Lower Tuck office and retail project with the purchase three more buildings in West Charlotte. Construction of four buildings in the first phase of the development finished this month. Third & Urban
$60 million investment to add 3 buildings for West Charlotte office and retail project by Catherine Muccigrosso

Pair of Charlotte office buildings snapped up by out-of-state investor for $46 million by Catherine Muccigrosso

Atrium Health details expansion plans for new $47 million project in the Charlotte area by Hannah Smoot

Find more of our development reporting here.

3. What do NC Democrats running for Senate think about Afghanistan?

When it comes to the evacuation of American troops from Afghanistan, how much blame belongs to the Biden administration for what went right or wrong? Among three of North Carolina’s Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate, answers vary.

The Observer posed questions to three of the leading Democratic candidates: N.C. Sen. Jeff Jackson; former N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley; and former N.C. Sen. Erica Smith.

Some questions asked:

Read the exclusive interviews here with the Observer’s Will Wright.

4. Want to watch or listen to the Panthers-Texans game tonight?

JS_PANTHERS_SAINTS_014.jpg
Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns, left, celebrates wide receiver DJ MooreÕs, right, touchdown pass reception during second quarter action against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, September 18, 2021.The Panthers defeated the Saints 26-7. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

The Carolina Panthers will play the Houston Texans on NFL Network tonight. TV coverage begins at 8 and kickoff is at 8:20.

How can you watch or listen?

Find more details about local radio stations with The Herald’s Alex Zietlow.

---

That’s all for today, folks. If you don’t already, subscribe to The Charlotte Observer here. If you’re already a subscriber (thanks!), download our iOS or Android app to get connected.

Stay updated with us at charlotteobserver.com, and follow along on Twitter and Instagram to see more from us. Thanks for reading!

Did someone forward this newsletter to you? You can sign up here.

