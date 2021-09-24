Meck expanding COVID booster shots + Charlotte street renamed

Happy Friday, folks. Kristen here, enjoying the fall weather. I know we’re all ready for the weekend, so I’ll jump right into our biggest headlines today:

Mecklenburg County Public Health will be ready to offer third doses of the Pfizer vaccine to those who are eligible starting Monday at all public health vaccine sites, according to a Friday statement from health director Gibbie Harris.

The county is waiting on more guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state Department of Health and Human Services first, Harris said.

This week, the U.S Food and Drug Administration scientific advisory committee and the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommended the booster for those who have received two doses of Pfizer and are age 65 or older or are at high risk.

The boosters are recommended at least six months after the second dose.

Learn more about the development with the Observer’s Hannah Smoot.

Jefferson Davis Street was officially renamed Druid Hills Way in a ceremony where they replaced the street sign on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. John D. Simmons jodosi1454@gmail.com

The new street sign for Druid Hills Way was unveiled by city representatives Friday morning. A group of residents were in attendance to watch the street formerly known as Jefferson Davis Street be officially renamed.

It’s the first of nine streets to be renamed in Charlotte after December recommendations from a city commission.

In March, the Observer examined the history of Jefferson Davis Street. Longtime residents said it was a close-knit community and it had a legacy of Black home ownership. Some folks resented the street having the slave owner’s name, as reported by the Observer’s Devna Bose.

“Obviously, we’re a long way from the Confederacy and the long, dark history that it represents. And Charlotte is a progressive city. Charlotte is a moving city,” said Malcolm Graham, a City Council member and chair of the city’s Great Neighborhoods Committee. “It is really important that as we move forward as a community, that these names reflect who we are as a community here in Charlotte.”

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey sits on the team bench before the game against the Texans at NRG Stadium on Thursday, September 21, 2021 in Houston, TX. McCaffrey injured his hamstring in the second quarter, taking him out for the remainder of the game. Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez mrodriguez@charlotteobserver.com

The Carolina Panthers will be without running back Christian McCaffrey for “a few weeks,” a league source confirmed Friday.

The details:

McCaffrey strained his hamstring in the second quarter of the Panthers’ 24-9 win over the Houston Texans Thursday night.

win over the Houston Texans Thursday night. He got an MRA the next day.

The Panthers have not decided whether they will put him on IR, as reported by the Observer’s Jonathan M. Alexander.

How did the game go otherwise for the Panthers? For more coverage of last night’s game against the Texans, click here to read our sports team’s reporting.

