Are Charlotte schools seeing fewer COVID cases? + NC hospital employees fired for refusing vaccine mandate

Hello, everyone, and happy Monday. This is Kristen, here with a fun activity to start us off today: Can you spot the bug lurking in this photo from Smoky Mountains National Park?

bugsmokie_fitted.jpeg
There’s a big bug in this photo taken in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Can you find it? NPS Photo/Rachel Teeter

It’s right before your eyes. Let me know if you found it — I had issues locating it at first.

Now, let’s dive into today’s news:

1. Are Charlotte-area schools seeing fewer COVID cases?

Schools saw an initial COVID jump when class returned to session, but many area public school districts are beginning to report fewer cases nearly one month in, as reported by the Observer’s Anna Maria Della Costa.

How is CMS faring?

Across eight counties in the Charlotte region, the number of COVID cases is showing modest improvement, according to a new analysis of district data. Find out more with Della Costa.

In other COVID news: Uptown’s COVID rate has dropped a bit but remains high. View our latest map of cases in Mecklenburg by ZIP code with the Observer’s Devna Bose, Hannah Smoot and Gavin Off.

Zips_9_2_fitted.jpeg
According to recent data from the Mecklenburg County Public Health Department, Charlotte COVID-19 trends continue to ebb across the board.

2. NC hospital system fires employees for refusing vaccine mandate

Novant Health employees have been fired after failing to comply with the hospital system’s vaccination requirement, as reported by the Observer’s Hannah Smoot.

The details:

More than 99% of Novant Health’s 35,000-plus employees are now compliant with the mandate. Workers who have the first dose of a two-dose vaccine have until Oct. 15 to get the second dose.

3. Today’s sports dispatch

Check out the latest sports updates, from football to basketball, brought to you by the Observer’s sports team:

Trade for newest cornerback a worthy risk for 3-0 Panthers, who want to win right now, by Scott Fowler

Panthers trade Dan Arnold and get a first-round cornerback. How and why it happened, by Jonathan M. Alexander

What James Borrego said about LiAngelo Ball not making the Charlotte Hornets roster, by Roderick Boone

Find more of our sports reporting here.

4. Chili, chicken casserole and community keep fueling Lupie’s Cafe 34 years later

Lupie’s-5596.jpg
Lupie’s Cafe is on Monroe Road, home of some of Charlotte’s best Cincinnati-style chili. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

Lupie’s Cafe has been a staple for over 30 years.

Situated at the corner of the Chantilly, Elizabeth and Grier Heights neighborhoods, the Charlotte favorite has welcomed a wide range of regulars and newcomers alike who seek out the legendary home-cooked meals like meatloaf and Cincinnati-style chili.

It may not be the hottest, newest thing in the Queen City, but it doesn’t need to be. As CharlotteFive’s Philip Freeman writes, serve good food and treat people right — and 34 years later, you’ll have a line out the door each afternoon.

Read more here about the Charlotte favorite with Freeman.

---

This story was originally published September 27, 2021 3:52 PM.

