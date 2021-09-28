Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlottefive Logo

Observer

Popular restaurateur opening new concept + Fight over Union County schools and COVID

Good afternoon, Charlotteans. Kristen here, with some hot food scene news. James Beard-nominated chef Joe Kindred and his wife, Katy, of Kindred and Hello, Sailor have announced that their third restaurant concept will open in Davidson in winter 2021 and in Charlotte in summer 2022. The Charlotte location will be housed in the old Dairy Queen spot in Plaza Midwood. Learn more with CharlotteFive’s Heidi Finley.

Now, let’s talk about today’s news:

1. New legal threat emerges in Union County showdown over school COVID rules

CLT_UnionCoQuarantine_86
Buses arrive at the end of the school day at Sun Valley High School on Sept. 13, 2021 in Monroe. Union County’s health director says the school system is not cooperating fully with contact tracers to initiate mandatory COVID-19 quarantines. Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez mrodriguez@charlotteobserver.com

The battle between Union County schools and county’s health department continues to heat up. Today, the Observer’s Anna Maria Della Costa brings you the latest updates.

Afternoon Observer

Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What’s happening?

The Union County Consolidated Human Services Board has called a special meeting for 3:15 p.m., Wednesday. The agenda says members will hear a COVID-19 update, which includes information related to schools.

Stay updated here with Della Costa.

2. CMS may add virtual school option for some kindergarten to 2nd grade students

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools board will consider a virtual learning option for some students in kindergarten through second grade whose doctors approve it based on medical need.

Virtual school for these grades wasn’t previously an option.

The expansion of CMS’ virtual school is expected to be discussed during Tuesday night’s school board meeting. If it’s approved, K-2 students with a documented medical or health condition can apply beginning Oct. 4, 2021.

Learn more here with the Observer’s Anna Maria Della Costa.

3. Charlotte-based manufacturer expanding, adding 200 jobs

A Charlotte-based manufacturing business, Corning Optical Communications, is investing $150 million in Catawba County, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday.

The details:

Corning Optical’s headquarters are in Charlotte, and it has facilities in a number of other N.C. cities, including Winston-Salem and Concord, as reported by the Observer’s Hannah Lang.

4. National publication names Charlotte-area pizzeria as tops in North Carolina

Merino_Mills-08993.jpg
The fresh buffalo mozzarella on Aliño Pizzeria’s Margherita Pizza is flown in weekly from Italy. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

Is your quest for the best pizza in North Carolina over? Maybe, according to Delish magazine.

Delish has named Alino Pizzeria in Mooresville “The Pizzeria Everyone is Obsessed with In Your State.” The magazine used Foursquare’s top-rated pizzerias in each state to determine which restaurants to feature.

Alino, opened in 2015, makes Neapolitan-style pies with San Marzano tomatoes, Caputo Italian flour, extra virgin olive oil and buffalo mozzarella imported from Italy weekly, CharlotteFive has previously reported.

Learn more here with CharlotteFive’s Heidi Finley.

5. Other things that are useful to know today

From grocery store recalls to Panthers roster switch-ups, the Observer is constantly hard at work keeping the Charlotte area up-to-date on what matters to our community. Here are some stories from today:

Did you buy these Harris Teeter cashews, trail mix? Don’t eat them, grocer cautions by Joe Marusak

‘Ambulance strike team’ coming to Mecklenburg to help with COVID-related calls by Jonathan Limehouse

Carolina Panthers have placed another starter on injured reserve by Jonathan M. Alexander

As always, stay updated on our latest reporting at charlotteobserver.com.

---

That’s all for today, folks. If you don’t already, subscribe to The Charlotte Observer here. If you’re already a subscriber (thanks!), download our iOS or Android app to get connected.

Stay updated with us at charlotteobserver.com, and follow along on Twitter and Instagram to see more from us. Thanks for reading!

Did someone forward this newsletter to you? You can sign up here.

Kristen Kornbluth bio card
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service