Popular restaurateur opening new concept + Fight over Union County schools and COVID

Good afternoon, Charlotteans. Kristen here, with some hot food scene news. James Beard-nominated chef Joe Kindred and his wife, Katy, of Kindred and Hello, Sailor have announced that their third restaurant concept will open in Davidson in winter 2021 and in Charlotte in summer 2022. The Charlotte location will be housed in the old Dairy Queen spot in Plaza Midwood. Learn more with CharlotteFive’s Heidi Finley.

Now, let’s talk about today’s news:

Buses arrive at the end of the school day at Sun Valley High School on Sept. 13, 2021 in Monroe. Union County’s health director says the school system is not cooperating fully with contact tracers to initiate mandatory COVID-19 quarantines. Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez mrodriguez@charlotteobserver.com

The battle between Union County schools and county’s health department continues to heat up. Today, the Observer’s Anna Maria Della Costa brings you the latest updates.

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What’s happening?

For weeks, the board has said they’re acting in accordance with North Carolina law as far as COVID contact tracing goes.

The superintendent also says schools are supporting the county’s health department.

However, the N.C.’s top health official said otherwise earlier this month. Now, the county’s health director joins that stance.

A Friday letter to the school’s superintendent from Union County Public Health Director Dennis Joyner invokes the health official’s authority under N.C. law to require the district to take further pandemic precautions.

The issue stems from a Sept. 13 school board vote that curtailed widespread quarantining of students.

The Union County Consolidated Human Services Board has called a special meeting for 3:15 p.m., Wednesday. The agenda says members will hear a COVID-19 update, which includes information related to schools.

Stay updated here with Della Costa.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools board will consider a virtual learning option for some students in kindergarten through second grade whose doctors approve it based on medical need.

Virtual school for these grades wasn’t previously an option.

The expansion of CMS’ virtual school is expected to be discussed during Tuesday night’s school board meeting. If it’s approved, K-2 students with a documented medical or health condition can apply beginning Oct. 4, 2021.

Learn more here with the Observer’s Anna Maria Della Costa.

A Charlotte-based manufacturing business, Corning Optical Communications, is investing $150 million in Catawba County, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday.

The details:

The company will create 200 jobs and expand its current Hickory operations.

The average wage for the new jobs will be $55,000 . Catawba County’s average is $43,920 .

. Catawba County’s average is . Corning will receive about $2 million in state incentives for the expansion.TOP VIDEOS

Corning Optical’s headquarters are in Charlotte, and it has facilities in a number of other N.C. cities, including Winston-Salem and Concord, as reported by the Observer’s Hannah Lang.

The fresh buffalo mozzarella on Aliño Pizzeria’s Margherita Pizza is flown in weekly from Italy. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

Is your quest for the best pizza in North Carolina over? Maybe, according to Delish magazine.

Delish has named Alino Pizzeria in Mooresville “The Pizzeria Everyone is Obsessed with In Your State.” The magazine used Foursquare’s top-rated pizzerias in each state to determine which restaurants to feature.

Alino, opened in 2015, makes Neapolitan-style pies with San Marzano tomatoes, Caputo Italian flour, extra virgin olive oil and buffalo mozzarella imported from Italy weekly, CharlotteFive has previously reported.

Learn more here with CharlotteFive’s Heidi Finley.

From grocery store recalls to Panthers roster switch-ups, the Observer is constantly hard at work keeping the Charlotte area up-to-date on what matters to our community. Here are some stories from today:

Did you buy these Harris Teeter cashews, trail mix? Don’t eat them, grocer cautions by Joe Marusak

Harris Teeter vendor SunTree Snack Foods LLC has voluntarily recalled some cashew products “due to potential presence of glass pieces.”

‘Ambulance strike team’ coming to Mecklenburg to help with COVID-related calls by Jonathan Limehouse

The team of five new vehicles and crews has been assigned to Mecklenburg County to help with an increase in service calls during the pandemic, officials said.

“These ambulances and crews will provide necessary relief to our extremely busy EMS systems,” said Will Ray, North Carolina’s emergency management director.

Carolina Panthers have placed another starter on injured reserve by Jonathan M. Alexander

The Panthers have placed starting safety Juston Burris on injured reserve. That rules him out of play for at least the next three weeks.

As always, stay updated on our latest reporting at charlotteobserver.com.

---

That’s all for today, folks. If you don’t already, subscribe to The Charlotte Observer here. If you’re already a subscriber (thanks!), download our iOS or Android app to get connected.

Stay updated with us at charlotteobserver.com, and follow along on Twitter and Instagram to see more from us. Thanks for reading!

Did someone forward this newsletter to you? You can sign up here.