Former Bank of America exec dies at 78 + Meck fires workers over COVID protocol

It’s Wednesday, folks, and this is Kristen. Have you been keeping up with “The Voice?” A standout contestant impressed the judges — and she’s from Wingate, east of Charlotte. Janora Brown wowed the audience and judges with her rendition of Monica’s “Angel of Mine.” Take a listen here.

Now, let’s talk about today’s news:

1. ‘He defined the term larger than life’: Former BofA exec, friend of many dies at 78

rusty page recording.jpg
Rusty Page “never stopped being a disc jockey,” former colleague John Cleghorn said. Each holiday season, he’d pass out homemade cassette tapes with his favorite hits. Courtesy of Julie Smith

Russell J. “Rusty” Page could turn any stranger into a friend and any moment into a performance, his friends and family say.

A born-and-raised Charlotteans, he was a disc jockey turned bank executive at Bank of America predecessors North Carolina National Bank and NationsBank. He loved Carolina barbecue and had many friends around the city.

He was born on Dec. 3, 1942, graduated from Myers Park High School and attended the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. He served in both the Army National Guard and the Air National Guard.

Page passed away at 78 last Friday, Sept. 24, from complications related to chronic heart disease. He leaves behind a legacy that is “larger than life,” a friend says.

Learn more about his life with the Observer’s Hannah Lang.

2. Mecklenburg County fires 16 government workers for noncompliance with COVID protocols

Mecklenburg County has fired some employees for noncompliance with its COVID-19 protocols.

Here’s the breakdown:

Sixteen employees — including five full-time workers — have been fired as of Wednesday, according to county spokeswoman Tammy Thompson.

The Observer’s Hannah Smoot has the rest of the details here.

3. Today’s business news

Screen Shot 2021-09-29 at 10.20.00 AM.jpg
Atrium Health released renderings of its planned medical school and Innovation District. Courtesy of Atrium Health

Here’s what’s happening in the world of business and development today:

Atrium seeks $75 million from local taxpayers for ‘innovation district’ around med school, by Hannah Smoot

A Charlotte equity firm expands market growth adding locally-sourced honey brand, by Catherine Muccigrosso

Popular Ethiopian restaurant in Charlotte to take last food spot in Optimist Hall, by Catherine Muccigrosso

Find the rest of our business reporting here.

4. Politics and legal issues of the day

Here’s another roundup for you, this one about politics and legal-related coverage:

From NC to Trump’s White House: Will Capitol riot ‘stain’ Mark Meadows? by Will Wright

Masks are optional again in this NC school district. Students have sued to change that, by Michael Gordon

Civilian teams, not CMPD, could respond to low-risk and mental health 911 calls soon, by Jonathan Limehouse

Find the rest of our politics and government reporting here.

---

