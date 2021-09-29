Former Bank of America exec dies at 78 + Meck fires workers over COVID protocol

It’s Wednesday, folks, and this is Kristen. Have you been keeping up with “The Voice?” A standout contestant impressed the judges — and she’s from Wingate, east of Charlotte. Janora Brown wowed the audience and judges with her rendition of Monica’s “Angel of Mine.” Take a listen here.

Now, let’s talk about today’s news:

Rusty Page “never stopped being a disc jockey,” former colleague John Cleghorn said. Each holiday season, he’d pass out homemade cassette tapes with his favorite hits. Courtesy of Julie Smith

Russell J. “Rusty” Page could turn any stranger into a friend and any moment into a performance, his friends and family say.

A born-and-raised Charlotteans, he was a disc jockey turned bank executive at Bank of America predecessors North Carolina National Bank and NationsBank. He loved Carolina barbecue and had many friends around the city.

He was born on Dec. 3, 1942, graduated from Myers Park High School and attended the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. He served in both the Army National Guard and the Air National Guard.

Page passed away at 78 last Friday, Sept. 24, from complications related to chronic heart disease. He leaves behind a legacy that is “larger than life,” a friend says.

Learn more about his life with the Observer’s Hannah Lang.

Mecklenburg County has fired some employees for noncompliance with its COVID-19 protocols.

More than 350 county government employees had been suspended for failing to comply as of Sept. 17.

. Unvaccinated employees who miss the deadline to show testing proof will be put on unpaid suspension immediately , according to county officials.

Sixteen employees — including five full-time workers — have been fired as of Wednesday, according to county spokeswoman Tammy Thompson.

The Observer’s Hannah Smoot has the rest of the details here.

Atrium Health released renderings of its planned medical school and Innovation District. Courtesy of Atrium Health

Atrium seeks $75 million from local taxpayers for ‘innovation district’ around med school, by Hannah Smoot

The medical school, planned through a partnership between Atrium Health and Wake Forest Baptist Health, will be Charlotte’s first four-year medical school.

A Charlotte equity firm expands market growth adding locally-sourced honey brand, by Catherine Muccigrosso

Sweet! A Charlotte private equity firm and Duke’s mayonnaise owner is adding of a national honey brand.

Popular Ethiopian restaurant in Charlotte to take last food spot in Optimist Hall, by Catherine Muccigrosso

Enat Ethiopian will be the 26th tenant to open in Optimist Hall and will be the final new addition to the food stall lineup.

Find the rest of our business reporting here.

From NC to Trump’s White House: Will Capitol riot ‘stain’ Mark Meadows? by Will Wright

In this subscriber exclusive, Wright unpacks a controversy that former congressman and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is embroiled in — the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Masks are optional again in this NC school district. Students have sued to change that, by Michael Gordon

A North Carolina judge will rule Thursday on whether to temporarily block the return of a mask-optional plan for the Lincoln County schools. This move comes after a group of students and their parents sued to stop the plan.

Civilian teams, not CMPD, could respond to low-risk and mental health 911 calls soon, by Jonathan Limehouse

The recommendation, part of the city’s SAFE Charlotte initiative, was made at Monday’s City Council meeting.

Find the rest of our politics and government reporting here.

