Mick Jagger out on the town in Charlotte + Wells Fargo pushes back in-person work again

Hi, everyone. It’s Friday Jr., and this is Kristen. Fall weather may not be here just yet, but never fear — an autumnally-colored leaf season is coming soon. From lakes and waterfalls to rivers and mountains, our state has plenty of opportunity to see beautiful leaves throughout October and November. Here’s CharlotteFive’s fall foliage guide.

Now, let’s get into today’s headlines:

In this screen capture from Twitter, Rolling Stones front man Mick Jagger enjoys a beverage at Thirsty Beaver Saloon in Charlotte, NC, on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. Jagger posted the photo to social media the next day. @MickJagger via Twitter

We all saw this on Twitter, so... let’s talk about the fact that a rock star was hanging out at a local Charlotte dive, and, according to the photo, no one was lining up to get pictures and autographs. Wild, right?

As the Observer’s Joe Marusak puts it, Mick Jagger looked like any other ball-cap clad, jeans-wearing North Carolinian as he enjoyed his beer and the night air on the Thirsty Beaver Saloon patio.

Here’s what we know:

He did not rent out the bar. The patrons in the photo weren’t his crew.

Co-owner Brian Wilson doesn’t know which beer Jagger ordered, but a close look at the photo reveals it might be a Miller Lite or Michelob Ultra.

The bar had no advance notice he was dropping by.

Support your local dive bar, folks — you never know who you’ll see there!

In other Stones news, get ready for tonight’s show here with Théoden Janes.

Wells Fargo has postponed its return to office plans for the third time, according to a memo distributed to U.S. employees Tuesday.

Employees will now go back into work in person Jan. 10, 2022, as reported by the Observer’s Hannah Lang.

“The health and safety of our employees and customers is our priority and guides our planning,” chief operating officer Scott Powell said in the memo. “Given the current environment, we look forward to welcoming our teams back in January.”

Operations and contact center workers will return first, followed by enterprise function and line of business support employees.

Eligible employees are offered four hours of paid time off to receive a COVID-19 booster shot, in addition to the four hours given to receive the vaccine, Powell said in the memo.

The NC Courage fired coach Paul Riley Thursday. The move comes after former players accused him of sexual coercion and the NWSL’s player’s union called for an investigation.

In a statement, the team said the “very serious allegations of misconduct” led to Riley’s dismissal.

Assistant coach Sean Nahas will be the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

“The NC Courage support the players who have come forward and we commend them for bravely sharing their stories,” the team’s statement said. “The North Carolina Football Club is united together in our commitment to creating a safe, positive, and respectful environment, not only within our club but across the league and our great sport.”

Our colleagues at the News & Observer, Steve Wiseman and Luke DeCock, will keep you updated as this story develops.

For $10, you can build your own omelette from Local Loaf. (And $1 more lets you upgrade it to a wrap.) Courtesy of Local Loaf

The weekend approaches, and you might be pondering which restaurants to try out in your free time. Luckily, you don’t have to break the bank to enjoy a good meal in Charlotte. CharlotteFive’s Brent Peters has you covered with a roundup of affordable Queen City spots to try.

Establishments included:

Bang Bang Burgers

Local Loaf

Po Boy’s Low Country Seafood

... and more

Give the list a gander here, and let me know if you see your favorite.

A Union County father of three got more than just milk on his grocery run. He left the store with a lottery ticket that made him nearly $200,000 richer, as reported by the Observer’s Jonathan Limehouse.

“It doesn’t feel real,” Acevedo told North Carolina Education Lottery officials. “I’m not too big on screaming. I’m usually a calm individual. But inside I’m going nuts!”

He beat odds of 1 in 3.62 million to win. After taxes, he took home $141,503.

Acevedo noted he’d put the winnings toward house upgrades, bills, and a family trip to Walt Disney World.

---

This story was originally published September 30, 2021 3:56 PM.