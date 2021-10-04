What’s behind uptown’s high COVID rate? + Sex abuse on UNC arts campus

Happy Monday, Charlotte. This is Kristen. Attention Hornets fans: tonight’s game vs. OKC isn’t on TV in Charlotte. But don’t fret — the Observer’s Roderick Boone lets you in on how to watch it for free here. Will you be tuning in?

Let’s talk about today’s headlines:

Coronavirus case rates in every Mecklenburg County ZIP code decline for the first time in months.

Despite a COVID outbreak at the county jail, Mecklenburg is seeing a sweeping decrease in COVID case rates across all local ZIP codes for the first time since the spring.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services released new data on Friday.

Here are some takeaways, with the Observer’s Devna Bose:

On average, 374 county residents per day tested positive for COVID-19 over the last week.

The countywide average from September 16 to September 29 was 520.5 new cases per 100,000 residents. In comparison, the previous 14-day average case rate was 623.8.

20 new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the past week, bringing the local death toll to 1,180 on Friday morning.

Mecklenburg’s positivity rate was an average of 8.9% in the past week, down from 10.1% the previous week.

Despite a big drop, uptown still has the highest case rate in Charlotte — with around 1% of residents testing positive. Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris attributes the high case rate to the Mecklenburg County Jail outbreak that began in late July.

Note: the following information could be disturbing to some readers. Content warning: sexual abuse.

Seven former dance students at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, a public arts school in Winston-Salem, have sued the institution. The plantiffs, enrolled in the school during the 1980s, state they were sexually abuse during their time there.

The alumni in the lawsuit describe harassment and abuse from sexual comments in class to assault off-campus. Multiple teachers and administrators have been named in the suit.

This isn’t the first time UNCSA has been sued for accusations of this kind — and as the Observer and News & Observer uncovered, school leaders back in 1995 hid their most damning discoveries about the harassment and abuse.

Learn more about the plantiffs and defendants in the suit with the News & Observer’s Julian Shen-Berro, and catch up on the details of the case and the law here with the Observer’s Sara Coello and the News & Observer’s Carli Brosseau.

American Airlines will soon require that all U.S. employees get COVID vaccines, airline leaders told employees last week.

Airport workers at CLT have been encouraged, but not required, to get the vaccine.

According to data released by the city of Charlotte, roughly 67% of airport workers were vaccinated as of early September.

Get a breakdown of companies requiring vaccines at the Charlotte airport from the Observer’s Hannah Smoot.

Leaders of Charlotte’s landlord, real estate and property manager trade groups are again saying Mecklenburg court leaders are ignoring statutory requirements to hear eviction cases quickly and are asking for the cases to be sped up.

In a letter sent Friday, The Greater Charlotte Apartment Association, Real Estate and Building Industry Coalition and local chapter of the National Association of Residential Property Managers said court officials aren’t complying with a state law requiring courts to hold an eviction hearing within seven to 10 days of filing.

The groups asked court officials to put more cases on the docket and “stop the further extension of the moratorium through procedural delay,” in the letter, addressed to Chief District Court Judge Elizabeth Trosch, Clerk of Superior Court Elisa Chinn-Gary and Sheriff Garry McFadden.

As reported by the Observer’s Lauren Lindstrom, the court has a significant case backlog spurred by the ending of the federal eviction moratorium in August.

Known for its made-to-order steaks, Beef ‘N Bottle has stood its ground since 1978. Shown here are its lobster tail and filet. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

Before I send you off into your evening, let’s appreciate a Charlotte classic.

Known for its made-to-order steaks, Beef ‘N Bottle has been in the same South Blvd. spot since 1978 — and, according to partial owner and general manager Rick Bouman, it isn’t going anywhere.

“What makes this place special is that we have been in the same spot over the years. I have talked to people who have moved back and forth, and we are still right here,” Bouman told CharlotteFive. “Customers can depend on us. They can depend on us for being here, for our food, and our service.”

Learn more about the mainstay’s history with CharlotteFive’s Jennings Cool.

This story was originally published October 4, 2021 3:57 PM.