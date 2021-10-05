Charlotte Observer Logo
Aftermath of Olympic High protests + Former pastor accused of sex abuse

Good afternoon, everyone. Kristen here. We’ve got a pretty heavy newsletter for you today, so let’s kick it off on a light note before we dive in. As fall gets into full swing, it’s expected that you’ll come across pumpkin spice. Lattes and pastries are fair game, but what about pumpkin spice salmon? Spam? CharlotteFive wants to know — what are the weirdest pumpkin spice things you’ve seen? Weigh in here.

Okay, let’s talk news:

1. Update on Olympic High following last week’s protest

CLT_OLYMPIC_PROTEST_09.JPG
Olympic High students line both sides of Sandy Porter Road in protest outside the school on Oct. 1, 2021 in Charlotte. On Sept. 13, a 15-year-old student was charged with sexual assault of a female student. Another student, a football player, had been accused of assault and told to wear an ankle monitor. The athlete played in a recent football game wearing the monitor. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

On Friday, Olympic High students led a walkout protesting sexual violence at the school. Now, questions remain about the school’s response.

To catch you up:

There’s a lot more to know here. Find out more with the Observer’s Anna Maria Della Costa:

2. Former pastor accused of sex abuse at Catholic parish in 1990s, Charlotte diocese says

A Roman Catholic priest is accused of sexually abusing a student at a Charlotte parish in the 1990s, the Diocese of Charlotte said Tuesday. The priest most recently served at two parishes in the Raleigh Diocese.

The Rev. Francis Gillespie, 79, served as pastor of Our Lady of the Assumption Church on Shamrock Drive in east Charlotte from 1994 to 2001, diocesan officials said. He is alleged to have committed the abuse in the mid- to late-1990s when he was pastor of the church, where the abuse is alleged to have happened, and its school.

The Catholic News and Herald, the Charlotte diocesan newspaper, first reported the allegation on Monday.

Learn more about the allegation and get some background on previous abuse in Catholic churches with the Observer’s Joe Marusak and Sara Coello.

3. Gun found in Charlotte high school after nearby shooting prompts lockdown

Garinger High School.jpg
Garinger High School is on lock down following a shooting near campus Tuesday morning. One suspect has been detained in connection to the incident, CMPD said. Google Earth

Shortly before 7 a.m. today, officers responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Sugar Creek Road and Eastway Drive, which is right across from Garinger High School. Officers learned at least one suspect ran toward the school.

Here’s what we know so far:

“Shots were fired near campus by individuals believed to be in a black SUV,” Principal Sharon Bracey said in a letter sent to Garinger families. “It is believed that suspects targeted by the gunfire returned fire and fled to campus. It was believed those students possessed a weapon.”

The Observer’s Jonathan Limehouse will keep you updated here.

4. A couple other things to know as you begin your evening

NC prison officer says she was groped by supervisor — then fired after reporting it by Ames Alexander

Charlotte’s notorious affordable housing problem hampers Afghan evacuees by Will Wright and Lauren Lindstrom

5. To end on a lighter note: It’s Speed Street time

Charlotte’s Speed Street festival is back this year! It’ll be held Oct. 7-9, and some streets are closed uptown starting today.

Here’s what you need to know about this year’s vendors and activities with CharlotteFive’s Melissa Oyler, and here’s what to expect as far as road closures go.

---

