CMS school named for Black leader’s legacy + Proud Boys threat

Good afternoon, folks. This is Kristen. Who are the offensive and defensive high school football players of the week? Find the options and let your voice be heard here. Voting closes Friday at noon, so you have a bit more time to weigh in!

Now, let’s talk about today’s news:

Ky’shon Cash-Glover holds his hand over his heart during the Pledge of Allegiance in front of a portrait of Charles H. Parker during the renaming ceremony for Charles H. Parker Academic Center in Charlotte, on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. Khadejeh Nikouyeh Knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

Previously named Barringer Academic Center, a Charlotte school now begins anew with a name dedicated to a leader in the Charlotte Black community. As reported by the Observer’s Devna Bose, the school was officially named Charles H. Parker Academic Center in a ceremony Wednesday.

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Who was Parker?

Charles H. Parker was born into slavery in 1844 and learned to read in secret as a child.

He helped start churches and schools, including Moore’s Sanctuary African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church, which calls Parker one of its pioneers.

Parker encouraged Charlotte’s Black community to buy land and build houses..

Superintendent Earnest Winston called the occasion a cause of celebration for the district.

“We do not want our schools to intentionally or unintentionally demonstrate values that our district does not support,” Winston said. “Today we honor the legacy of a man whose life work was centered on leadership and concern for Black residents.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

A meet-and-greet with Board of Commissioners candidates originally set for this weekend in Davidson has been canceled after a person emailed a senator that he and 18 other members of “our local Proud Boys Club” would be there

“Look forward to seeing and listening to the many lies that (continue) to be spilled from Democratic Party,” Don Dimperio of Mooresville wrote. “See you soon.”

Dimperio said in an email to the Observer that his note “was nothing more than a joke.” It’s unclear at this time if he’s a member of the Proud Boys, as reported by the Observer’s Will Wright.

“That’s a pretty clear threat of violence,” State Sen. Natasha Marcus said in an interview. “That’s what the Proud Boys are known for: political violence and intimidation.”

What The Fries has added a new Shrimp Po Boy to its menu. It features fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato, house-made pickles and Yum Yum remoulade on a toasted hoagie. $14 Courtesy of What The Fries

Brace yourselves for this one, french fry fans.

What The Fries chefs and owners Jamie Barnes and Gregory “Greg” Williams are changing the game a bit at their french fry-centric restaurant with some new menu items.

New items include:

Clam chowder fries

Shrimp po boy

Cheeseburger quesadilla

... and more

CharlotteFive’s Melissa Oyler has the tasty details here.

Redistricting, a once-a-decade effort with the goal of making districts more equal in population, is upon us.

The Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners reviewed three potential maps as part of the redistricting process, and as the Observer’s Will Wright reports, voting districts could change if one of the maps is approved.

Proposed maps A and B would make few changes, but map C would alter Districts 4, 5 and 6 greatly. Each option would make the district populations close to equal.

Usually present in the discourse around redistricting is a concern about the majority party gerrymandering, the method of redrawing districts on partisan lines. This practice has historically had a disproportionate impact on Black people.

Learn more about Mecklenburg’s redistricting here with Wright, and learn more about gerrymandering here with our News & Observer colleague Will Doran.

As the Observer’s Jonathan M. Alexander reports, the Panthers caught wind Tuesday night of the fact that the Patriots were interested in parting ways with former All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore. The Panthers contacted the Patriots Wednesday morning, and by the afternoon, a deal had been made.

In exchange for Gilmore, the Panthers gave the Patriots a 2023 sixth-round pick.

Gilmore is a native of Rock Hill and played college football at South Carolina.

---

That’s all for today, folks. If you don’t already, subscribe to The Charlotte Observer here. If you’re already a subscriber (thanks!), download our iOS or Android app to get connected.

Stay updated with us at charlotteobserver.com, and follow along on Twitter and Instagram to see more from us. Thanks for reading!

Did someone forward this newsletter to you? You can sign up here.