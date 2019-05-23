Memorial Day weekend will kick off busy summer season for Charlotte airport

New traffic pattern for drivers arriving at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport Drivers will notice a traffic shift at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport. The airport announced Tuesday there will be five new lanes on the elevated roadway and terminal curb front. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Drivers will notice a traffic shift at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport. The airport announced Tuesday there will be five new lanes on the elevated roadway and terminal curb front.

A record number of passengers will fly on U.S. airlines this summer, according to Airlines for America, and many will kick off their plans over Memorial Day weekend.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport expects 32,940 of local travelers on Friday and 75,240 more over the weekend.

Here’s what you need to know to be prepared:

Passengers should arrive at least two hours early for domestic flights and at least three hours early for international flights, according to a news release from the airport.

With ongoing renovations and new traffic lanes, the airport suggests that passengers check their website and app for information and updates. Both allow passengers to check their flight status, find parking, and navigate the airport.

Passengers should expect to see renovations on Concourses A and C, which will include “open ceilings and bare concrete flooring,” according to the news release. The airport says that these renovations will not interrupt operations.

Concourse B has new features, such as 950 seats equipped with power outlets, new carpet, and improved signage.





The airport recently installed new lanes on the upper level roadway to enter and exit the terminal. The lower level traffic patterns remain the same. The airport has plenty of parking for drivers and anticipates their two Long Term Lots to fill first. The airport offers an online real-time parking map.