Ardrey Kell Rd. closed for water line repairs. Traffic delays could last to rush hour.
Ardrey Kell Road is closed Monday afternoon near Rea Road in southern Mecklenburg County as crews fix a broken water main. Traffic delays were expected through the afternoon and evening.
Charlotte Water said eastbound and westbound lanes of Ardrey Kell are closed in the 8800-8900 blocks. Drivers were being detoured to Blakeney Professional Drive.
The utility said it will post more updates Monday afternoon.
