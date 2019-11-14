I-77 toll lane contractors have been fined $6.4M. But it’s cost them much less.

The $30,000 a day in fines the developer of the Interstate 77 toll lanes faces for not completing the project by an Oct. 31 deadline only add to the millions of dollars in penalties amassed since work began.

The N.C. Department of Transportation fined the project’s developer, I-77 Mobility Partners, and prime contractor Sugar Creek Construction more than $6.4 million from March 2017 through mid-September, according to state records The Observer sought. That’s about 1% of the project’s $647 million cost.

But there’s a bright side for Mobility Partners and Sugar Creek: The penalties have so far only cost them about $2.4 million. DOT agreed to reduce penalties in several cases — by $2.6 million in one — and another $2.6 million in fines are in dispute.

Asked whether the total fines are unusual for a project of the toll lanes’ 26-mile scope, DOT responded that “we are simply following the provisions of the contract” with Mobility Partners.

Added the project developer: “I-77 Mobility Partners has made every effort to work with our partners in good faith and uphold our agreements along the way. We remain in close contact with NCDOT and our construction partners as we work toward a fall opening of I-77 Express between I-485 and Exit 11 in Charlotte.”

The fines, which DOT calls “liquidated damages,” aren’t paid like parking tickets. The money is withheld from regular payments the department makes to contractors as work continues. Contractors have the right to appeal the fines, and they do.

Those damages can add up quickly.

A contractor hit an overhead sign on May 12, 2017, threatening passing traffic, state documents show. A lane of I-77 North was closed until the following afternoon. The penalty: $412,500, calculated at a rate of $12,500 for every 15 minutes the lane was closed.

When contractors were three hours late in reopening closed lanes and ramps to morning traffic on May 16, 2017 — much of the construction was done at night — DOT assessed Mobility Partners $1.36 million in penalties.

Sugar Creek Construction, as Mobility Partner’s contractor, protested both penalties soon after they were assessed. DOT says both are still in dispute, although the $1.36 million penalty was withheld from contractor payments.

The most expensive violation occurred on Aug. 28, 2018, when a dump truck driver working on the project dumped his load and then drove up I-77 with his bed still raised. The bed hit a bridge, closing down all northbound lanes from 11 a.m. to 6:50 p.m. DOT fined I-77 Mobility Partners $3.2 million.

The incident didn’t end there. After “good faith negotiations” with contractors, DOT decided in January that penalties should be based only on the actual incident — but apparently not the additional hours the freeway was closed — and for the time it took to clear the damaged truck from the roadway. The department reduced the damages to $600,000.

Asked to explain the steep reduction, DOT quoted the above explanation found in written correspondence.

Delays affect DOT ‘credibility, reputation’

The most recent of the large penalties stemmed from an Aug. 29 incident in which a truck hauling concrete struck overhead utility lines that dropped across I-77. Southbound lanes were closed for about 90 minutes and northbound lanes for about half an hour. DOT assessed $800,000 in damages but says the penalty is in dispute.

The 923-page contract between DOT and I-77 Mobility Partners, signed in 2014, contains tables for the amount of liquidated damages to be assessed for specific contract infractions. It also gives some insight into the logic behind the penalties.

Violations may not only inconvenience drivers, the contract says, but increase DOT’s administrative costs and pose “potential harm to the credibility and reputation of NCDOT’s transportation improvement program ... with policy makers and with the general public....”

The project will add two toll lanes in each direction between Charlotte and Cornelius, and one toll lane both ways from Cornelius to Mooresville. The section from I-485 south of Cornelius opened in June, but DOT considers the section incomplete as paving continues.