NC Lottery

The Associated Press

August 04, 2018 01:47 AM

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:

06-09-12-31-33

(six, nine, twelve, thirty-one, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

09-28-30-54-60, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier: 2

(nine, twenty-eight, thirty, fifty-four, sixty; Mega Ball: two; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $50 million

1-5-0, Lucky Sum: 6

(one, five, zero; Lucky Sum: six)

4-8-3, Lucky Sum: 15

(four, eight, three; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

9-1-8-9, Lucky Sum: 27

(nine, one, eight, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-seven)

9-2-2-9, Lucky Sum: 22

(nine, two, two, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $203 million

