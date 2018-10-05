Lottery

NC Lottery

The Associated Press

October 05, 2018 01:11 AM

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:

01-20-32-39-41

(one, twenty, thirty-two, thirty-nine, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $156,000

01-10-15-28-34, Lucky Ball: 11

(one, ten, fifteen, twenty-eight, thirty-four; Lucky Ball: eleven)

Estimated jackpot: $405 million

2-5-8, Lucky Sum: 15

(two, five, eight; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

9-4-6, Lucky Sum: 19

(nine, four, six; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

4-6-8-7, Lucky Sum: 25

(four, six, eight, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)

6-7-4-0, Lucky Sum: 17

(six, seven, four, zero; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

Estimated jackpot: $253 million

