Lottery

NC Lottery

The Associated Press

October 05, 2018 11:28 PM

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:

16-21-25-30-31

(sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-one)

27-28-32-41-69, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier: 2

(twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-two, forty-one, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: twelve; Megaplier: two)

5-7-4, Lucky Sum: 16

(five, seven, four; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

3-6-3, Lucky Sum: 12

(three, six, three; Lucky Sum: twelve)

8-7-5-4, Lucky Sum: 24

(eight, seven, five, four; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)

2-1-7-6, Lucky Sum: 16

(two, one, seven, six; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

Estimated jackpot: $253 million

