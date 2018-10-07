Lottery

NC Lottery

The Associated Press

October 07, 2018 01:10 AM

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:

06-14-22-33-39

(six, fourteen, twenty-two, thirty-three, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $265,000

Estimated jackpot: $470 million

9-3-4, Lucky Sum: 16

(nine, three, four; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

1-7-9, Lucky Sum: 17

(one, seven, nine; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

1-7-1-5, Lucky Sum: 14

(one, seven, one, five; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

2-2-6-3, Lucky Sum: 13

(two, two, six, three; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

01-22-27-53-67, Powerball: 15, Power Play: 3

(one, twenty-two, twenty-seven, fifty-three, sixty-seven; Powerball: fifteen; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $253 million

