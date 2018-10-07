NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:
06-14-22-33-39
(six, fourteen, twenty-two, thirty-three, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $265,000
Estimated jackpot: $470 million
9-3-4, Lucky Sum: 16
(nine, three, four; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
1-7-9, Lucky Sum: 17
(one, seven, nine; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
1-7-1-5, Lucky Sum: 14
(one, seven, one, five; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
2-2-6-3, Lucky Sum: 13
(two, two, six, three; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
01-22-27-53-67, Powerball: 15, Power Play: 3
(one, twenty-two, twenty-seven, fifty-three, sixty-seven; Powerball: fifteen; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $253 million
