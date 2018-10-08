NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:
14-25-29-34-38
(fourteen, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-eight)
05-34-35-36-48, Lucky Ball: 15
(five, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: fifteen)
Estimated jackpot: $470 million
7-0-6, Lucky Sum: 13
(seven, zero, six; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
5-4-9, Lucky Sum: 18
(five, four, nine; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
1-7-1-2, Lucky Sum: 11
(one, seven, one, two; Lucky Sum: eleven)
5-0-1-6, Lucky Sum: 12
(five, zero, one, six; Lucky Sum: twelve)
Estimated jackpot: $282 million
Comments