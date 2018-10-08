Lottery

NC Lottery

The Associated Press

October 08, 2018 11:46 PM

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:

14-25-29-34-38

(fourteen, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-eight)

05-34-35-36-48, Lucky Ball: 15

(five, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: fifteen)

Estimated jackpot: $470 million

7-0-6, Lucky Sum: 13

(seven, zero, six; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

5-4-9, Lucky Sum: 18

(five, four, nine; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

1-7-1-2, Lucky Sum: 11

(one, seven, one, two; Lucky Sum: eleven)

5-0-1-6, Lucky Sum: 12

(five, zero, one, six; Lucky Sum: twelve)

Estimated jackpot: $282 million

