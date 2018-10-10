NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
12-26-29-36-37
(twelve, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-six, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $56,000
20-22-39-54-60, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 3
(twenty, twenty-two, thirty-nine, fifty-four, sixty; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $470 million
3-1-4, Lucky Sum: 8
(three, one, four; Lucky Sum: eight)
0-5-4, Lucky Sum: 9
(zero, five, four; Lucky Sum: nine)
1-1-5-1, Lucky Sum: 8
(one, one, five, one; Lucky Sum: eight)
2-4-5-6, Lucky Sum: 17
(two, four, five, six; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
Estimated jackpot: $282 million
