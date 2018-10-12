NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:
12-24-29-33-39
(twelve, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $128,000
10-18-33-38-42, Lucky Ball: 7
(ten, eighteen, thirty-three, thirty-eight, forty-two; Lucky Ball: seven)
Estimated jackpot: $548 million
3-1-8, Lucky Sum: 12
(three, one, eight; Lucky Sum: twelve)
4-7-4, Lucky Sum: 15
(four, seven, four; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
8-5-4-9, Lucky Sum: 26
(eight, five, four, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)
6-2-2-9, Lucky Sum: 19
(six, two, two, nine; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
Estimated jackpot: $314 million
Comments