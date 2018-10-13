Lottery

NC Lottery

The Associated Press

October 13, 2018 11:47 PM

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:

10-14-22-29-37

(ten, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $654 million

5-3-2, Lucky Sum: 10

(five, three, two; Lucky Sum: ten)

3-3-2, Lucky Sum: 8

(three, three, two; Lucky Sum: eight)

1-4-1-7, Lucky Sum: 13

(one, four, one, seven; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

6-2-0-2, Lucky Sum: 10

(six, two, zero, two; Lucky Sum: ten)

11-14-32-43-65, Powerball: 15, Power Play: 3

(eleven, fourteen, thirty-two, forty-three, sixty-five; Powerball: fifteen; Power Play: three)

