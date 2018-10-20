NC Lottery

Lottery

The Associated Press

October 20, 2018 11:48 PM

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:

05-07-28-35-38

(five, seven, twenty-eight, thirty-five, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $1.00 Bill,ion

4-8-3, Lucky Sum: 15

(four, eight, three; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

8-7-0, Lucky Sum: 15

(eight, seven, zero; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

5-6-0-9, Lucky Sum: 20

(five, six, zero, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty)

5-0-4-0, Lucky Sum: 9

(five, zero, four, zero; Lucky Sum: nine)

16-54-57-62-69, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 2

(sixteen, fifty-four, fifty-seven, sixty-two, sixty-nine; Powerball: twenty-three; Power Play: two)

