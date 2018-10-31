Lottery

NC Lottery

The Associated Press

October 31, 2018 02:59 AM

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

13-22-23-28-32

(thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $91,000

20-31-39-46-49, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier: 2

(twenty, thirty-one, thirty-nine, forty-six, forty-nine; Mega Ball: twenty-three; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

7-6-0, Lucky Sum: 13

(seven, six, zero; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

4-5-3, Lucky Sum: 12

(four, five, three; Lucky Sum: twelve)

0-5-0-6, Lucky Sum: 11

(zero, five, zero, six; Lucky Sum: eleven)

8-7-8-4, Lucky Sum: 27

(eight, seven, eight, four; Lucky Sum: twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

