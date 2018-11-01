Lottery

NC Lottery

The Associated Press

November 01, 2018 11:46 PM

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:

12-23-34-36-40

(twelve, twenty-three, thirty-four, thirty-six, forty)

04-13-31-37-47, Lucky Ball: 5

(four, thirteen, thirty-one, thirty-seven, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: five)

Estimated jackpot: $52 million

5-9-1, Lucky Sum: 15

(five, nine, one; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

6-9-4, Lucky Sum: 19

(six, nine, four; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

5-9-0-5, Lucky Sum: 19

(five, nine, zero, five; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

7-7-7-5, Lucky Sum: 26

(seven, seven, seven, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $53 million

  Comments  