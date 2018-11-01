NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:
12-23-34-36-40
(twelve, twenty-three, thirty-four, thirty-six, forty)
04-13-31-37-47, Lucky Ball: 5
(four, thirteen, thirty-one, thirty-seven, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: five)
Estimated jackpot: $52 million
5-9-1, Lucky Sum: 15
(five, nine, one; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
6-9-4, Lucky Sum: 19
(six, nine, four; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
5-9-0-5, Lucky Sum: 19
(five, nine, zero, five; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
7-7-7-5, Lucky Sum: 26
(seven, seven, seven, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $53 million
Comments