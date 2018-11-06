NC Lottery

Lottery

The Associated Press

November 06, 2018 01:10 AM

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:

12-15-24-37-42

(twelve, fifteen, twenty-four, thirty-seven, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $196,000

08-18-28-34-37, Lucky Ball: 9

(eight, eighteen, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-seven; Lucky Ball: nine)

Estimated jackpot: $70 million

0-6-5, Lucky Sum: 11

(zero, six, five; Lucky Sum: eleven)

4-1-3, Lucky Sum: 8

(four, one, three; Lucky Sum: eight)

9-5-8-9, Lucky Sum: 31

(nine, five, eight, nine; Lucky Sum: thirty-one)

8-1-7-1, Lucky Sum: 17

(eight, one, seven, one; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

Estimated jackpot: $71 million

