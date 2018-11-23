Lottery

NC Lottery

The Associated Press

November 23, 2018 01:16 AM

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:

27-37-39-40-42

(twenty-seven, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $124,000

08-18-38-40-48, Lucky Ball: 2

(eight, eighteen, thirty-eight, forty, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: two)

Estimated jackpot: $155 million

9-1-8, Lucky Sum: 18

(nine, one, eight; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

6-3-3, Lucky Sum: 12

(six, three, three; Lucky Sum: twelve)

9-0-0-7, Lucky Sum: 16

(nine, zero, zero, seven; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

6-6-3-5, Lucky Sum: 20

(six, six, three, five; Lucky Sum: twenty)

Estimated jackpot: $155 million

