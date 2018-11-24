Lottery

NC Lottery

The Associated Press

November 24, 2018 01:11 AM

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:

01-13-23-34-36

(one, thirteen, twenty-three, thirty-four, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $156,000

07-10-30-33-59, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier: 4

(seven, ten, thirty, thirty-three, fifty-nine; Mega Ball: twenty-three; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $155 million

9-2-0, Lucky Sum: 11

(nine, two, zero; Lucky Sum: eleven)

4-7-8, Lucky Sum: 19

(four, seven, eight; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

9-6-4-4, Lucky Sum: 23

(nine, six, four, four; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)

4-0-9-2, Lucky Sum: 15

(four, zero, nine, two; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

Estimated jackpot: $155 million

