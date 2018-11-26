Lottery

NC Lottery

The Associated Press

November 26, 2018 11:29 PM

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:

05-13-29-31-32

(five, thirteen, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-two)

10-23-29-37-43, Lucky Ball: 14

(ten, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-seven, forty-three; Lucky Ball: fourteen)

Estimated jackpot: $172 million

4-4-6, Lucky Sum: 14

(four, four, six; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

4-2-0, Lucky Sum: 6

(four, two, zero; Lucky Sum: six)

8-4-5-9, Lucky Sum: 26

(eight, four, five, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)

6-7-9-8, Lucky Sum: 30

(six, seven, nine, eight; Lucky Sum: thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $171 million

  Comments  