NC Lottery

The Associated Press

December 24, 2018 11:28 PM

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:

10-15-37-39-42

(ten, fifteen, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-two)

02-09-14-27-47, Lucky Ball: 7

(two, nine, fourteen, twenty-seven, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: seven)

Estimated jackpot: $321 million

1-9-9, Lucky Sum: 19

(one, nine, nine; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

5-9-6, Lucky Sum: 20

(five, nine, six; Lucky Sum: twenty)

0-3-4-5, Lucky Sum: 12

(zero, three, four, five; Lucky Sum: twelve)

3-0-2-8, Lucky Sum: 13

(three, zero, two, eight; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

Estimated jackpot: $294 million

