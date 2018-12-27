Lottery

NC Lottery

The Associated Press

December 27, 2018 12:30 AM

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

02-03-09-27-43

(two, three, nine, twenty-seven, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $348 million

6-7-2, Lucky Sum: 15

(six, seven, two; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

8-8-8, Lucky Sum: 24

(eight, eight, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)

8-8-5-0, Lucky Sum: 21

(eight, eight, five, zero; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

4-9-1-1, Lucky Sum: 15

(four, nine, one, one; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

05-25-38-52-67, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2

(five, twenty-five, thirty-eight, fifty-two, sixty-seven; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $294 million

