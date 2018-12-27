NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
02-03-09-27-43
(two, three, nine, twenty-seven, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $348 million
6-7-2, Lucky Sum: 15
(six, seven, two; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
8-8-8, Lucky Sum: 24
(eight, eight, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)
8-8-5-0, Lucky Sum: 21
(eight, eight, five, zero; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
4-9-1-1, Lucky Sum: 15
(four, nine, one, one; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
05-25-38-52-67, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2
(five, twenty-five, thirty-eight, fifty-two, sixty-seven; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $294 million
