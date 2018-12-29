NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:
08-10-16-35-39
(eight, ten, sixteen, thirty-five, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $343,000
09-10-25-37-38, Mega Ball: 21, Megaplier: 2
(nine, ten, twenty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-eight; Mega Ball: twenty-one; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $348 million
1-9-8, Lucky Sum: 18
(one, nine, eight; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
2-1-0, Lucky Sum: 3
(two, one, zero; Lucky Sum: three)
3-1-3-3, Lucky Sum: 10
(three, one, three, three; Lucky Sum: ten)
1-9-4-0, Lucky Sum: 14
(one, nine, four, zero; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
