Lottery

NC Lottery

The Associated Press

December 29, 2018 11:29 PM

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:

10-12-26-27-28

(ten, twelve, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $415 million

3-7-0, Lucky Sum: 10

(three, seven, zero; Lucky Sum: ten)

3-8-0, Lucky Sum: 11

(three, eight, zero; Lucky Sum: eleven)

7-9-0-5, Lucky Sum: 21

(seven, nine, zero, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

0-2-1-0, Lucky Sum: 3

(zero, two, one, zero; Lucky Sum: three)

12-42-51-53-62, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 2

(twelve, forty-two, fifty-one, fifty-three, sixty-two; Powerball: twenty-five; Power Play: two)

  Comments  

things to do