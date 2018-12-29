NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:
10-12-26-27-28
(ten, twelve, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $415 million
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
3-7-0, Lucky Sum: 10
(three, seven, zero; Lucky Sum: ten)
3-8-0, Lucky Sum: 11
(three, eight, zero; Lucky Sum: eleven)
7-9-0-5, Lucky Sum: 21
(seven, nine, zero, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
0-2-1-0, Lucky Sum: 3
(zero, two, one, zero; Lucky Sum: three)
12-42-51-53-62, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 2
(twelve, forty-two, fifty-one, fifty-three, sixty-two; Powerball: twenty-five; Power Play: two)
Comments