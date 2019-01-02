NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
01-05-12-17-30
(one, five, twelve, seventeen, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
34-44-57-62-70, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 4
(thirty-four, forty-four, fifty-seven, sixty-two, seventy; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $425 million
2-5-5, Lucky Sum: 12
(two, five, five; Lucky Sum: twelve)
3-4-3, Lucky Sum: 10
(three, four, three; Lucky Sum: ten)
2-7-6-2, Lucky Sum: 17
(two, seven, six, two; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
0-3-3-8, Lucky Sum: 14
(zero, three, three, eight; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
Estimated jackpot: $53 million
Comments