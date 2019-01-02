Lottery

NC Lottery

The Associated Press

January 02, 2019 01:10 AM

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

01-05-12-17-30

(one, five, twelve, seventeen, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

34-44-57-62-70, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 4

(thirty-four, forty-four, fifty-seven, sixty-two, seventy; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $425 million

2-5-5, Lucky Sum: 12

(two, five, five; Lucky Sum: twelve)

3-4-3, Lucky Sum: 10

(three, four, three; Lucky Sum: ten)

2-7-6-2, Lucky Sum: 17

(two, seven, six, two; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

0-3-3-8, Lucky Sum: 14

(zero, three, three, eight; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

Estimated jackpot: $53 million

