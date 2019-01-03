Lottery

SC Lottery

The Associated Press

January 03, 2019 11:14 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:

02-04-17-30-31, Lucky Ball: 15

(two, four, seventeen, thirty, thirty-one; Lucky Ball: fifteen)

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

11-13-16-20-37, Power-Up: 2

(eleven, thirteen, sixteen, twenty, thirty-seven; Power, Up: two)

2-8-0

(two, eight, zero)

2-2-5

(two, two, five)

3-6-8-7

(three, six, eight, seven)

0-8-0-9

(zero, eight, zero, nine)

Estimated jackpot: $69 million

