NC Lottery

The Associated Press

January 03, 2019 11:29 PM

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:

07-11-21-26-32

(seven, eleven, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-two)

02-04-17-30-31, Lucky Ball: 15

(two, four, seventeen, thirty, thirty-one; Lucky Ball: fifteen)

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

4-2-9, Lucky Sum: 15

(four, two, nine; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

1-2-1, Lucky Sum: 4

(one, two, one; Lucky Sum: four)

3-7-8-5, Lucky Sum: 23

(three, seven, eight, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)

1-2-2-7, Lucky Sum: 12

(one, two, two, seven; Lucky Sum: twelve)

Estimated jackpot: $69 million

