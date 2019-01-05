Lottery

NC Lottery

The Associated Press

January 05, 2019 01:17 AM

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:

01-15-16-24-34

(one, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $129,000

21-29-35-54-60, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 4

(twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-five, fifty-four, sixty; Mega Ball: fifteen; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

2-3-1, Lucky Sum: 6

(two, three, one; Lucky Sum: six)

4-0-9, Lucky Sum: 13

(four, zero, nine; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

4-0-5-3, Lucky Sum: 12

(four, zero, five, three; Lucky Sum: twelve)

6-9-2-9, Lucky Sum: 26

(six, nine, two, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $69 million

  Comments  

things to do