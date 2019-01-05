NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:
01-15-16-24-34
(one, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $129,000
21-29-35-54-60, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 4
(twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-five, fifty-four, sixty; Mega Ball: fifteen; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
2-3-1, Lucky Sum: 6
(two, three, one; Lucky Sum: six)
4-0-9, Lucky Sum: 13
(four, zero, nine; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
4-0-5-3, Lucky Sum: 12
(four, zero, five, three; Lucky Sum: twelve)
6-9-2-9, Lucky Sum: 26
(six, nine, two, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $69 million
