Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
6-6-1
(six, six, one)
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
6-6-1
(six, six, one)
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
A family in Mocksville, Davie County, North Carolina, won a $1 million Carolina Cash 5 lottery prize. One brother said his first purchase will be two new toilets, as the family deals with ‘hard water’ in the house.
#ReadLocal
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.SUBSCRIBE NOW
Comments