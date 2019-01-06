NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:
25-29-34-36-42
(twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-six, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $187,000
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
8-3-7, Lucky Sum: 18
(eight, three, seven; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
1-6-0, Lucky Sum: 7
(one, six, zero; Lucky Sum: seven)
2-4-3-8, Lucky Sum: 17
(two, four, three, eight; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
6-1-1-4, Lucky Sum: 12
(six, one, one, four; Lucky Sum: twelve)
03-07-15-27-69, Powerball: 19, Power Play: 2
(three, seven, fifteen, twenty-seven, sixty-nine; Powerball: nineteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $69 million
Comments